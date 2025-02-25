Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How inflation shrinks your retirement corpus & ways to tackle it?

How inflation shrinks your retirement corpus & ways to tackle it?

To beat inflation one construct the portfolio in a manner which proper debt to equity mix to beat inflation

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Inflation is a silent threat to retirement savings, eroding the purchasing power of hard-earned money over time. As India grapples with rising inflation rates, retirees face the daunting challenge of maintaining their standard of living without a steady income. 
 
The impact of inflation on retirement savings
 
Inflation diminishes the real value of money, leading to increased expenses and reduced purchasing power. A retirement corpus of Rs 1 crore today won't have the same purchasing power 20 years from now. At 6 per cent inflation, your Rs 1 crore will effectively be worth only about Rs 31 lakhs in two decades.
 
 
“As of January 2025, 4.2 per cent is the CPI rate and the long-term average inflation is around 5.9 per cent. For an HNI investor they have goals such as children marriage, real estate purchase, abroad trips and wedding plans for children. These will lead to higher inflation which may sometimes vary between 8-12 per cent,” said Shweta Rajani, Head- Mutual Funds, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited.
 
“We need to understand if one wants to make 4 per cent real return then for a retail investor, the investment basket should generate at least 10 per cent (i.e., 4 per cent+6 per cent) and for HNI investor, the investment basket should generate at least 14 per cent (i.e., 4 per cent+6-12 per cent),” Rajani said.

Rajani explains the impact of inflation on a portfolio?
 
Say, a person wants to retire today with Rs 2 Cr. It will not be the same amount after 30 years as inflation will have a greater role to play. The target amount changes to Rs 11 Cr post adjusted for inflation. 
Without Inflation Adjustment With inflation adjustment  
Targeted amount Rs 2 Cr Rs 11.5 Cr
Inflation rate Nil 6 per cent
Rate of return 12 per cent 12 per cent
Number of years 30 30
SIP amount required Rs 6,000 p.m. Rs 33,000 p.m.
 
Points to keep in mind when doing retirement planning
 
Goal based investing - Create short term, medium term and long-term goals and plan investments accordingly. This can help you understand how much you need to factor in inflation which deciding your asset classes and setting return expectations. 
Tenure Amount Required Inflation adjusted amount required Equity - 14 per cent Debt- 7 per cent  
Short Term 3 yrs 20 L 23L 30 per cent 70 per cent
Medium Term 5 yrs 50L 67L 70 per cent 30 per cent
Long Term 15yrs 1 Cr 2.39L 80 per cent 20 per cent
 
Regular portfolio rebalancing - Annual reviews and adjustments can help maintain an optimal inflation-resistant asset allocation.
 
Continued education - Stay informed about economic trends, investment opportunities, and emerging financial technologies.
 
Flexible withdrawal strategies - Implement dynamic withdrawal plans that can adapt to changing economic conditions.
 
Healthcare and long-term care planning - Consider investments and insurance products that can mitigate rising healthcare costs.
 
Utilise retirement calculators - Online tools can assist in estimating the required corpus by incorporating expected inflation rates alongside current expenses and anticipated returns on investments.
   

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

