Home loan in mid-Jan 2026: Interest rates range from 7.10% to 12.58%

Home loan interest rates continue to remain competitive across banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) in mid-January 2026, offering some relief to prospective homebuyers and existing borrowers looking to refinance.

According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, home loan rates currently start at 7.10 per cent and can go beyond 12 per cent for certain borrower categories and lenders. The final rate offered depends on several factors such as income stability, credit score, loan amount, and whether the borrower is salaried or self-employed.

Public sector banks

Public sector banks (PSBs) continue to offer the most attractive entry-level rates. Several PSBs have starting rates clustered between 7.10 per cent and 7.25 per cent across loan slabs.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is offering home loans in the range of 7.25–8.70 per cent, irrespective of loan size. Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are offering loans starting from 7.10 per cent, according to Paisabazaar.com.

Union Bank of India and UCO Bank have starting rates of 7.15 per cent, while Punjab National Bank’s rates begin at 7.20 per cent for loans above ₹30 lakh. However, the upper end of PSB rates can go up to 10-10.70 per cent for borrowers with weaker credit profiles.

Private banks

Private sector banks charge relatively higher interest rates. Fewer lenders are offering rates below 7.50 per cent. ICICI Bank and HSBC Bank are offering home loans starting from 7.45 per cent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank’s rates begin at 7.70 per cent.

HDFC Bank’s starting rate stands at 7.90 per cent, while Axis Bank’s rates range from 8.35 per cent to as high as 11.90 per cent, depending on the loan amount and borrower profile.

Smaller private banks such as Bandhan Bank and Karnataka Bank are among the costlier options, with rates extending beyond 11 per cent.

Housing finance companies

Among HFCs, LIC Housing Finance and Bajaj Housing Finance are offering some of the lowest rates, starting at 7.15 per cent across loan amounts. Tata Capital and ICICI Home Finance are offering loans from 7.50 per cent onwards.

However, some specialised lenders remain expensive.