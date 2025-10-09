Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Max Life Pension Fund withdraws licence: What happens to its NPS customers

Max Life Pension Fund withdraws licence: What happens to its NPS customers

Existing NPS accounts moved to UTI Pension Fund; subscribers can switch managers online

The Department of Expenditure (DoE) in the Ministry of Finance is likely to put out operational framework for implementing the unified pension scheme (UPS). This framework will outline the modalities for various scenarios, including individuals who

Representative Picture

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Max Life Pension Fund Management has surrendered its licence and its customers have been shifted to other funds, the regulator for the pension sector has said.
 
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) cancelled Max Life Pension’s registration after the company on December 31 sought voluntary withdrawal from managing assets under the National Pension System (NPS). In a notice on its website, PFRDA said NPS subscribers of Max Life Pension have been transferred to other pension funds according to regulatory guidelines. Investors also may choose another pension fund manager (PFM) if they wish.

Why the registration was cancelled

Max Life Pension Fund, a subsidiary of Max Life Insurance, decided to cease operations as both a PFM and a point of presence (P-o-P) under NPS as part of an internal restructuring and rebranding exercise.
 
 
The company has also initiated steps for voluntary liquidation, according to a statement posted on its website.

 

What happens to company’s NPS investors?

According to the transition plan approved by PFRDA:

Also Read

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann

PFRDA to expand NPS coverage to include agri sector and gig workers

Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann

NPS to grow over 30% in FY26, says PFRDA chief Sivasubramanian Ramannpremium

PFRDA Chairman S Ramann

Six states evince interest to join UPS, says PFRDA Chairman S Ramannpremium

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA

India plans to widen pension fund investments to boost returns: PFRDA chair

PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann said about 300 million working-age Indians would subscribe to some product or other in five years. | File Image

PFRDA in talks with Sebi to allow pension funds in commodity derivativespremium

 
From April 19, 2025, all pension assets previously managed by Max Life PFM have been transferred to UTI Pension Fund.
 
From June 21, 2025, all subscribers registered through Max Life as a P-o-P have been moved to Axis Bank.
 
This ensures there is no disruption in account access or fund management for NPS investors. The corpus accumulated by subscribers continues to earn returns under the new fund manager without affecting their NPS Tier I or Tier II accounts.

 

Can subscribers switch their fund manager?

Yes. Under PFRDA rules, NPS subscribers can change their PFM once in a financial year for Tier-I accounts, and multiple times for Tier-II accounts.
 
You can switch your fund manager online through the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) portal by following these steps:
 
1. Log in to your NPS account.
 
2. Go to ‘Make Transaction’ then ‘Change PFM’.
 
3. Select your ‘Tier Type’ and ‘Scheme Preference,’ and submit the request using OTP verification.

More From This Section

Tata Housing to complete Rs 700-cr project in Odisha by 2020

₹1,000 cr in 60 days: Tata Housing's Varnam strikes gold in north Bengaluru

gold, gold stocks

This Diwali, should you buy gold or stocks? What history and logic tell us

Fixed Deposit

Fixed-income investments: Look beyond returns, weigh credit risk, lock-inspremium

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

Experts on USD's historic peak: Should investors cash in now or wait

Salary

Salaries to grow 9% in 2026 as job churn slows across sectors: Survey

Topics : PFRDA NPS finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon