How to evaluate a mutual fund: Factsheet, SIP, expense ratio, fund size

mutual fund is more than picking one with high past returns. You need to know what’s inside the fund, how it is priced and what it costs you over time. This helps when you are choosing funds for long-term investing, shifting savings out of fixed deposits, or building a retirement portfolio. Choosing ais more than picking one with high past returns. You need to know what’s inside the fund, how it is priced and what it costs you over time. This helps when you are choosing funds for long-term investing, shifting savings out of fixed deposits, or building a retirement portfolio.

In this guide, we break down mutual fund factsheets, what Net Value Asset (NAV) is, and why the expense ratio matters. Knowing these basics can help you avoid costly mistakes and choose funds that fit your needs.

What is a mutual fund factsheet?

A mutual fund factsheet is a brief monthly document published by the fund house that helps you understand how the fund is doing. It is usually released at the end of each month and is available on the fund’s website.

It brings together key information in one place, such as the fund’s recent performance, where the money is invested, the fees charged, and basic risk measures. Most factsheets follow a standard layout, so once you get used to reading one, it becomes much easier to go through others and compare funds quickly.

How do the fund, route and plan fit your portfolio?

A mutual fund brings together money from multiple investors and uses it to invest in assets like shares, bonds, or short-term securities. When you invest, you receive units, which represent your share of the fund. So, before looking at a fund's performance, you must understand its structure.

What is NAV?

It is the price of one unit of the mutual fund, calculated by dividing the total value of all investments by the number of units. If a fund’s total portfolio is worth Rs 10,00,000 and there are 1,00,000 units, the NAV is Rs 10.

Many investors mistakenly think a lower NAV is cheaper or a better deal than a higher NAV. What matters is how much your investment grows over time, not the starting price.

Where different types of funds fit

Choose the category based on your goal and time frame:

Equity funds: These invest in the stock market and are best suited for long-term goals (five years or more), such as retirement.

These invest in the stock market and are best suited for long-term goals (five years or more), such as retirement. Debt funds: These invest in government bonds and corporate loans. They are better suited to short-term goals or to protecting your money from market swings.

These invest in government bonds and corporate loans. They are better suited to short-term goals or to protecting your money from market swings. Hybrid funds: These mix equity and debt, making them a one-stop shop for beginners wanting moderate growth with safety.

Decision rule

A solid mutual fund portfolio usually allocates 70-80 per cent of its money to core funds, such as largecap or index funds that track the top 50 to 100 companies. The remaining 20 per cent goes into satellite funds, such as mid-cap or sectoral funds. They take higher risks for higher rewards.

Comparing categories, costs and portfolio overlap

Once you know the type of fund you need, you must compare specific options using a factsheet, which is the fund’s “report card”.

Expense ratio

The expense ratio is what the fund charges each year for managing your investment. It’s shown as a percentage of your money, usually around 1-2 per cent, sometimes lower depending on the fund.

For example: If you invest Rs 1 lakh in a fund with a 1 per cent expense ratio, you pay Rs. 1,000 a year. If another similar fund charges 0.5 per cent, you save Rs 500. Over 20 years, that small difference adds up to a massive amount due to compounding. Remember to look for the lowest expense ratio within the same fund category.

Checking for portfolio overlap

Many investors buy five different large-cap funds, thinking they are diversifying. However, most of these funds likely hold the same top stocks, such as HDFC Bank and Reliance. This is a portfolio overlap. If two funds have a 70 per cent overlap, you aren’t diversified – you are just paying two sets of fees for the same result. Aim for funds that invest in different sets of companies.

Fund size and flows

Assets Under Management (AUM) indicate the size of the fund.

(AUM) indicate the size of the fund. Larger funds in stable categories (like index or largecap funds) are generally easier to manage and more liquid.

Extremely large funds in niche areas (like smallcaps) can be a red flag. It becomes harder for the manager to buy and sell small company stocks without moving the market price.

Tax and category differences

Equity funds: If you sell after one year, gains above Rs 1.25 lakh (as per 2024-25 rules) are taxed at 12.5%.

Debt funds: Gains are now added to your income and taxed at your specific tax slab, regardless of how long you hold them.

How to buy, review and rebalance?

Managing mutual funds can be simple if you stay consistent, avoid overchecking, and keep your portfolio small. Here’s a more concise way to approach it:

1. Choosing the right investment method

Use Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to automate monthly investments.

(SIPs) to automate monthly investments. Choose direct plans to reduce costs. They have no commission, meaning the expense ratio is lower and your returns are higher.

Stick to two or three funds to keep things easy to manage. For example, you could have one index fund and one diversified equity fund. It keeps things easy to track and avoids confusion.

2. How often to review your funds

Review your funds once a year and avoid frequent tracking.

Check for:

Performance versus benchmark over time (not just recent returns)

Any shift in the fund’s strategy or risk level

Changes in cost structure

3. When to rebalance

If your mutual fund portfolio drifts from your target mix, adjust it. You can direct new investments to underweighted areas instead of selling existing ones. Make changes only when the shift is significant.

Action checklist

Choose funds based on their role in your portfolio

Compare only within the same category/benchmark

Choose lower expense ratios

Avoid holding multiple funds with similar portfolios

Review your portfolio once a year

Check for exit load, as some funds charge a fee if you withdraw within a year

FAQs

How many funds are enough for most investors?

Typically, three to four funds are sufficient. It includes one index/large-cap fund, a mid-cap fund, and a debt or liquid fund. Too many funds can lead to overlap and make it difficult to manage the portfolio.

Should an investor choose direct or regular plans?

Direct plans offer better long-term returns due to lower costs. Regular plans may be useful if you want professional guidance and are willing to pay the extra commission.

When does SIP, lump sum, STP, SWP make sense?

SIPs make sense when you want to invest a fixed amount regularly from your income. Lump-sum investing suits one-time investments, while Systematic Transfer Plans help move money into equities to reduce risk. Systematic Withdrawal Plans are useful to withdraw a fixed amount regularly, especially for income after retirement.

What should investors track in factsheets, expense ratios, or fund overlap?

Investors should review the expense ratio to understand the fund’s cost and check the top holdings to spot any overlap with other funds they own. It’s also important to review risk indicators and the consistency of returns. Finally, review how the fund is spread across sectors and assets to ensure diversification.