Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Young Indians want to retire early; few are financially ready: Survey

Young Indians want to retire early; few are financially ready: Survey

They expect monthly pension of more than Rs 1 lakh but only 11% confident their investments will be sufficient, it says

Retirement Plan, Retirement

Retirement Plan, Retirement(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Young Indian professionals wish to retire early but most of them do not save enough to make that dream a reality, according to a survey by professional services firm Grant Thornton Bharat. The survey was conducted by Grant Thornton Bharat gathered responses primarily from private sector employees aged 25–54. It focused on retirement planning, pension expectations, and financial awareness using structured questionnaires.
 

Early retirement, but limited savings

 
As many as 43 per cent of respondents aged 25 or younger wish to retire between 45 and 55 years, much earlier than the conventional retirement age of 60. Around 74 per cent of all survey participants said they contribute 1 per cent to 15 per cent of their monthly salary as retirement savings.
 
 
“There is a clear mismatch between expected retirement age and financial contribution patterns,” said the report, adding that high aspirations aren’t matched by prudent investment behaviour.
 

High pension expectations, low confidence

 
While over half the respondents said they expected a monthly pension of more than Rs 1 lakh, only 11 per cent were confident that their investments will be sufficient. “This stark disparity highlights a significant preparedness gap,” the survey noted.
 
Only 3.65 per cent of respondents said they are “extremely confident” their pension products would meet their needs after retirement, while a 42 per cent said they are “not at all confident.”  ALSO READ | HNIs aim for early retirement but low savings, planning hold them back

Also Read

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

Tata AIA Life Insurance's latest NFO offers smarter retirement planning

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

What are the best pension plans that can help you post-retirement?

PremiumAdani Group

Adani Enter., Green, Power: Which Adani group stock is worth investing in?

Georgia Flag

Georgia to launch special residence permit for techies, including Indians

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Eternal power Sensex ahead; Nifty above 24,700; Realty leads; VIX slips

Dependence on traditional products

 
Most respondents continue to rely heavily on traditional pension schemes. Nearly 83 per cent said their retirement planning is based on the Employees’ Provident Fund, gratuity, or the National Pension System (NPS). Private annuity plans, which can offer stable income post-retirement, remain underutilised; 76 per cent of respondents have not invested in them.
 
Half of the respondents admitted to having no knowledge about the Atal Pension Yojana, a government scheme aimed at securing retirement income for informal workers. Meanwhile, only 17 per cent said they understood their pension calculations “very well.”  ALSO READ | National Pension Scheme: Can you plan early retirement with this plan?
 

What needs to change

 
The findings underscore the need for financial education and reforms in pension planning. “Financial institutions should consider introducing more guaranteed income products, such as annuities, to cater to the demand for stability,” said the report.
 
It called for reforms in NPS and improving awareness about pension schemes and retirement planning.
 

More From This Section

The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—are firms owned by veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members.

Rs 855 cr deal: Jeetendra Kapoor, family sell Balaji IT Park in Andheri

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

India adds over 33,000 millionaires in a year: How the rich allocate money

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

India's first BSE 1000 Index Fund is here: Invest in 1,000 cos with Rs 500

Jobs

82% Indians on a job hunt, prioritise work-life balance as much as money

PremiumSensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Suitable bets for cost-sensitive investors seeking market returns

Topics : Retirement plan NPS Atal Pension Yojana Retirement savings BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon