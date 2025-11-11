Mutual funds pour ₹8,752 cr in IPOs in Q2 FY26; small-cap bets stay strong

India’s mutual fund industry continued its aggressive backing of new-age companies and emerging sectors in the September 2025 quarter, deploying over ₹8,752 crore into recently listed stocks — with a strong tilt toward small-cap IPOs, according to a study by Ventura.
The analysis shows that 10 out of the 11 top IPO investments made by mutual funds were in small-cap companies, signaling sustained appetite for scalable, early-stage businesses even in a volatile market. Only one name — Anthem Biosciences — qualified as a mid-cap.
Top IPO picks by mutual funds in Q2 FY26
Note: Companies with a market value above Rs. 20 Crore have been considered. From those, the top 10 according to market value are considered.
(Top 10 filtered on MF holding by market value above ₹20 crore)
The numbers highlight a continued preference for new-economy, high-growth businesses despite the recent correction in broader markets.
Who could move up the market-cap ladder?
Ventura also flagged nine mid-caps that could graduate to large-cap status and six small-caps that could shift into mid-cap territory in AMFI’s next classification update — cementing the case for continued investor interest in the mid-small segment.
Mid Cap that could become Large Cap
Market turbulence visible in flows
While equity markets softened sharply in the quarter — Nifty50 fell 3.6%, small and mid-cap indices dropped 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively — institutional flows showed a stark divergence:
In H1 FY26:
FIIs saw ₹37.9 billion outflows (vs ₹89.7 billion inflows last year)
DIIs pumped in ₹362.7 billion (vs ₹232.4 billion last year)
Domestic institutions clearly cushioned the fall in a volatile quarter as global risk-off flows intensified.
MF industry trends: SIPs hit record high
During the September quarter:
- Equity schemes saw inflows of ₹1.06 lakh crore (vs ~₹66,869 crore last quarter)
- Debt schemes saw ₹3,156 crore outflow (vs ₹2.01 lakh crore inflow earlier)
- Hybrid schemes saw ₹45,570 crore inflow (vs ₹58,235 crore)
- SIP inflows hit an all-time high at ₹29,361 crore/month in September, up from ₹27,269 crore in June — reflecting retail investor resilience despite market volatility.
Small-cap flows cool
Small and mid-cap equity funds saw a sharp growth slowdown in AUM due to corrections in underlying indices:
- Category Previous Qtr AUM Growth Q2 FY26
- Small-Cap 20% 0.6%
- Mid-Cap 17% 0.4%
In the current quarter, Small Cap and Mid Cap categories saw a sharp slowdown—from 20% and 17% to just 0.6% and 0.4%
The moderation comes after SEBI warnings on froth in pockets of the small-cap market and a risk-off shift in global equities.
Why it matters
- Mutual funds are still betting on India’s next-gen companies, despite market volatility.
- Domestic investors are driving equities, balancing FII outflows.
- Retail participation is deepening, as SIPs scale fresh highs month after month.
- For investors, this suggests a maturing market where capital continues to chase innovation, long-term growth, and domestic resilience — even when global capital turns cautious.