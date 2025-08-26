HDFC Bank revises Imperia eligibility norms: New TRV rule from October

HDFC Bank has revised the eligibility criteria for its premium Imperia banking programme, with a new requirement for maintaining a higher total relationship value (TRV). The change will come into effect from 1 October 2025, and the bank has started informing customers through email communication.
New eligibility criteria
Imperia, one of HDFC Bank’s flagship premium offerings, will now require customers to maintain a TRV of at least Rs 1 crore at a ‘Group’ level to remain eligible. This new option has been introduced in addition to the existing criteria.
Currently, a customer can continue enjoying Imperia privileges by meeting any one of the following:
- Maintain a minimum average quarterly balance of Rs 15 lakh in the current account.
- Maintain a minimum average monthly balance of Rs 10 lakh in the savings account.
- Maintain a combined average monthly balance of Rs 30 lakh across savings, current accounts and fixed deposits with the bank.
What is TRV?
Total relationship value is a measure of the overall business a customer and their linked group bring to the bank.
It goes beyond just deposits and includes investments and borrowings.
Also Read
The TRV is calculated at the customer ID or group ID level and includes:
- Balances in savings, current accounts and fixed deposits.
- Value of mutual funds and investment products purchased through the bank.
- 20 per cent of the outstanding value of retail loans availed through the bank.
- 20 per cent of demat account holdings with HDFC Bank.
- Premiums paid on insurance policies purchased through the bank.
This structure allows family members or closely linked accounts under the same group ID to pool balances and meet the threshold collectively.
Benefits under Imperia
Despite the revised eligibility, the suite of services and privileges for Imperia customers remains unchanged.
These include:
Free savings account services such as inter-branch transfers, stop payment instructions, cheque collection, duplicate statements, certificate issuance and record retrieval.
Locker facility benefit: One locker is available free of annual rental. If a second locker is allotted within the same group, it is provided at a 50 per cent discount on rental.
Why it matters
HDFC Bank’s update reflects the growing emphasis on relationship-based banking, where deposits, investments and borrowing are assessed together rather than in silos. For affluent customers, particularly families with consolidated finances, the new TRV option provides flexibility. However, for individuals, meeting a Rs 1 crore threshold may require active use of multiple HDFC Bank products.