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Pension fund managers in India: A guide to performance and returns

Pension fund managers invest retirement savings across asset classes while balancing risks and future payout obligations. Here is a Policybazaar guide to their performance in India

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India's pension fund managers invest retirement savings across asset classes, balancing long-term returns with risk. (Representative image)

Our Bureau New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 8:40 PM IST

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Pension fund managers are basically asset managers, typically financial institutions who take care of large capital pools that pay out employee retirement benefits. These institutions invest the available funds across multiple asset classes and match risks against the estimated future payouts. This is a critical function as any shortfall would impact the availability of capital to support future payouts. Here is a quick guide from Policybazaar about the performance of India's top pension fund managers.
 
  

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Topics : pension funds finance Guide to Personal Finance

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 8:39 PM IST