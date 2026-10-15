EPFO extends PF filing deadline to Oct 31: What employees should check

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for employers to file Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for September by 16 days, giving businesses more time to comply with the revised provident fund wage ceiling.

Employers now have until October 31, instead of October 15, to submit the monthly return containing employee-wise wage and contribution details under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance (EDLI) schemes.

The extension follows the revision of the EPF wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, notified on September 17. The change requires employers to account for the applicable wage ceiling while calculating contributions for the month, making the September filing more complicated than usual.

For employers, the additional time should help them reconcile payroll records, calculate contributions correctly and complete the filing without errors. However, the extension does not remove the requirement to comply with the revised rules.

Why is the September ECR filing different this time?

The ECR is a monthly electronic return that employers submit through the EPFO portal. It contains details of employees’ wages, provident fund contributions and other applicable statutory contributions.

The September return requires particular attention because the wage ceiling changed during the month. Employers must account for the applicable rules for the relevant periods rather than automatically applying a single ceiling throughout September.

The two periods are:

September 1-16: The earlier wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 applies.

September 17-30: The revised wage ceiling of Rs 25,000 applies.

This split-period calculation may require employers to revisit payroll data and contribution calculations before submitting the return.

For example, an employer with workers earning basic wages of Rs 20,000 will need to examine how the revised ceiling changes their contributions from September 17. The calculation must follow the applicable EPFO rules and the employee’s eligibility under the relevant schemes.

Employers should not assume that the revised ceiling automatically means every employee’s contribution will be calculated at Rs 25,000. The applicable contribution base and treatment of individual employees must be checked before filing.

What should employers do before October 31?

The deadline extension provides more time, but employers should use it to verify their payroll and contribution records rather than postpone filing until the final day.

They should take the following steps:

Reconcile payroll data: Separate wages and contribution calculations for September 1-16 and September 17-30, wherever required.

Check employee eligibility: Review the applicable EPF and EPS rules before calculating contributions under the revised wage ceiling.

Verify the ECR: Ensure employee-wise wage and contribution details match payroll records.

Complete payment and filing formalities: Submit the return and fulfil the applicable payment requirements within the extended deadline.

Retain supporting records: Keep payroll calculations and contribution records available for future reconciliation or scrutiny.

Errors in employee details or contribution calculations can lead to discrepancies in statutory records and require corrections. Employers should therefore verify the figures before uploading the return.

Employees can also check their provident fund passbooks and contribution records to ensure that the amounts credited by their employers are consistent with their salary and applicable contribution rules.

EPFO Amnesty Scheme 2026: Another deadline to watch

Separately, the EPFO has asked eligible establishments to apply under the Amnesty Scheme 2026 for retrospective regularisation of the exempt status of provident fund trusts. The deadline for applications is December 28, 2026.

Some establishments operate their own provident fund trusts instead of depositing employees' contributions directly with the EPFO, subject to the applicable exemption framework. Such trusts must meet the relevant statutory and compliance requirements to retain their exempt status.

The amnesty scheme provides an opportunity for eligible establishments to regularise their status retrospectively, subject to the scheme's conditions.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment's statement dated October 13, the scheme also provides waivers of certain requirements, including those relating to minimum employee strength, corpus size and the three-year compliance rule.

After regularisation, eligible establishments will have the flexibility to operate either as exempt or unexempt establishments, subject to the applicable requirements.

The EPFO has been conducting awareness initiatives with industry bodies and professional organisations, including the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange. Its regional offices have also been organising seminars and workshops to help establishments understand the application process.

What should establishments prioritise?

Employers have two separate compliance dates to track. The September 2026 ECR must be filed by October 31, while eligible establishments seeking retrospective regularisation of their PF trusts under the amnesty scheme must apply by December 28.

The immediate priority is to complete the September return using the correct wage ceiling for the relevant period. Establishments covered by the amnesty scheme should separately review their eligibility and application requirements, allowing sufficient time to address documentation gaps before the December deadline.