Plastic notes in India from June 30? Here's what govt says on viral claim

Social media posts claiming that India will on June 30 withdraw paper currency notes and replace them with plastic notes are false, according to the government’s fact-checking unit. The clarification comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is separately evaluating whether polymer-based banknotes could have a role in the currency system.

The distinction matters because while the central bank is studying polymer notes, there is currently no decision to replace existing paper currency or withdraw banknotes from circulation.

PIB clarification

Social media posts said that all existing paper currency would soon be phased out and replaced with plastic currency.

The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit called the claim fake and said the RBI has made no announcement regarding withdrawal of paper notes or any transition beginning June 30, 2026.

PIB urged citizens to rely on official communication for information related to currency and banking and avoid forwarding unverified messages online.

How the confusion started

The viral posts appear to have gained traction after comments made by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra following the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on June 5.

Responding to questions on media reports, Malhotra confirmed that a proposal related to polymer banknotes is under consideration.

However, he also made it clear that discussions remain preliminary.

According to the RBI governor, the central bank is examining both the advantages and the challenges of polymer notes and assessing whether introducing them would be worthwhile.

That means India is evaluating the idea — not implementing it.

What are polymer notes and why do countries use them?

Polymer banknotes are currency notes made from synthetic material instead of cotton-based paper.

Several countries have introduced polymer currency over the years because such notes are generally considered:

More durable and longer-lasting than paper notes

More resistant to dirt, moisture and tearing

Potentially equipped with advanced security features

Capable of reducing replacement frequency over time

India’s current banknotes are printed on paper made using 100 per cent cotton.

The country has explored polymer currency before. In 2012, the government had approved field trials for polymer Rs 10 notes in selected cities. At the time, the objective was to increase the life of notes rather than address counterfeiting concerns. The initiative did not move ahead because of technological challenges.

Cash remains deeply embedded in India’s economy

Even as digital payments expand, RBI data suggests cash usage remains strong.

According to the central bank’s latest annual report, household and small-retailer surveys continued to show a strong preference for cash transactions.

This trend was reflected in currency circulation data as well.

By the end of March 2026:

Value of banknotes in circulation rose 11.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 41.23 trillion

Volume of banknotes increased 10.5 per cent to 171.32 billion pieces

Rs 500 notes accounted for 85.5 per cent of total value in circulation

The data indicates that physical cash continues to play a central role in the economy despite rapid growth in digital payments.

For now, India has not announced any plan to replace paper currency from June 30, and polymer notes are still under evaluation.