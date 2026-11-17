Embassy Developments has launched 59 ultra-luxury residences in Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,400 crore, as the real estate developer expands its presence in the city's premium housing market.

Called Embassy ONE Residences, the project is located at Mekhri Circle, at the intersection of Sadashivanagar, Jayamahal and Dollars Colony, among Bengaluru's established residential neighbourhoods, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom apartments, duplexes and penthouses, with individual residences ranging from approximately 4,500 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft.

The 30-storey development will have only two residences per floor, with private lift lobbies for each home. The residences will be offered in bare-shell configurations, allowing buyers to customise layouts and interiors. Ceiling heights will range from 10 to 14 feet.

The project has received its occupancy certificate (OC) and all requisite approvals, the company said.

The launch also marks the introduction of Fifth Key, Embassy's luxury hospitality offering for select residential developments. The service will provide residents with a dedicated residence manager and concierge team, alongside services such as housekeeping, visitor management, private chefs, wellness services, in-residence spa and salon treatments, personal training and gifting.

Saarang Ganapathi, chief executive officer of Embassy Services, said Indian consumers were seeking more personalised experiences at home, supported by greater exposure to global hospitality.

The project forms part of Embassy ONE, an integrated development bringing together premium residences, Grade-A office spaces and a five-star hotel within a single address.

With this launch, Embassy Developments' cumulative GDV of projects launched in FY27 has reached approximately Rs 9,000 crore, according to the company.

Embassy Developments, formerly Equinox India Developments, has a residential and commercial portfolio across Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the National Capital Region, with a presence in Chennai and Indore.

The latest launch comes as developers increasingly explore hospitality-led residential formats in the premium housing segment, where buyers are seeking a combination of larger living spaces, privacy, customised services and managed amenities.

“Embassy ONE Residences brings together a convergence of luxuries that rarely coexist: a commanding, storied address, grand private residences and views designed to endure – Palace Grounds on one side, protected defence greens on the other. However, the meaning of luxury is evolving too. Through Fifth Key, hospitality becomes increasingly intuitive and personal, shaped by how each household lives. We are building for India’s new urban elite – people who have outgrown compromise and are looking for a lifestyle that has finally caught up with them. For them, luxury is turnkey, considered and complete," said Aditya Virwani, Managing Director, Embassy Developments Ltd.

A key differentiator of the project is the introduction of Fifth Key, Embassy’s luxury hospitality brand for select residential developments. The offering combines conventional property management with concierge-led services, including arrival coordination, visitor management and housekeeping, as well as private chefs, wellness services, in-residence spa and salon treatments, personal training and bespoke gifting. Residents will have access to a dedicated residence manager who will act as a single point of contact, supported by a concierge team. The company is positioning the service as an extension of hotel-style hospitality into private homes, with the scope of services tailored to each development.