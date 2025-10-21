Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Spotted a scam? Understand the pattern and learn how to report it

Spotted a scam? Understand the pattern and learn how to report it

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to spot suspicious activity, understand common patterns, and report fraud safely through official portals.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

With digital payments becoming a part of everyday life in India, incidents of online scams and payment frauds are increasing. From phishing emails to fake apps and fraudulent UPI transactions, these incidents can put your finances at risk. Knowing how to report such cases promptly can save your money.
 

Recognise common online frauds

Before reporting, it’s crucial to identify a scam. Common signs include:
 
  • Unexpected messages asking for your banking details or OTPs. 
  • Requests to transfer money to unknown accounts. 
  • Fake emails or SMSes claiming to be from banks, e-wallets, or government agencies. 
  • Links or apps asking for sensitive personal information.
 
If anything seems suspicious, avoid interacting with it and verify its authenticity with official sources.
 
   

Where to report online scams

Several government and institutional channels exist to report online frauds:
 
National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in): Citizens can file complaints about online scams, identity theft, phishing, and other cyber offences.

CHAKSHU Portal: Designed for reporting banking and financial frauds, this portal helps track complaints and follow up with authorities.
 
Reserve Bank of India (RBI): For banking-related frauds, customers can report unauthorised transactions to their bank and escalate to RBI through their grievance redressal mechanism.
 
Police stations: For serious cases or substantial monetary loss, filing a First Information Report (FIR) at your local police station is recommended.
 

Steps to Take While Reporting

 
To ensure your complaint is effective, follow these steps:
 
Collect Evidence: Save emails, messages, screenshots, and transaction details.
 
Contact Your Bank: Immediately inform your bank about any unauthorised transaction or suspected fraud.
 
File the Complaint: Use official portals or visit police authorities to lodge a detailed report.
 
Follow Up: Keep a record of complaint numbers and track the progress regularly.

Preventive measures

Reporting is important, but prevention is equally crucial. Use two-factor authentication, avoid sharing OTPs or passwords, and regularly monitor your bank statements.
 
Online scams can be intimidating, but timely reporting and cautious practices can protect your finances. Acting fast and using official channels like CHAKSHU and the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal helps safeguard yourself and contributes to curbing fraud across the country.

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

