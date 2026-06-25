The Silver Passport: Travel bug bites well-heeled seniors, opens up sector

"Most people are either time-rich and money-poor or money-rich and time-poor. Senior citizens are unique because many have both time and money," says Devendra Parulekar, founder of SaffronStays, an India-based luxury villa and homestay platform. "Many are retired, their investments are working for them, and they have reached a stage where they want to create memories rather than accumulate more possessions."

Parulekar says this generation of older parents and/or grandparents are increasingly becoming key decision-makers in family travel, often bringing together multiple generations under one roof. "At SaffronStays, we even talk about a Family Bonding Index. Are families creating memories together? Is it a distraction-free environment? Does it offer comfort across generations? The most successful holidays today are often those where grandparents, parents and grandchildren genuinely reconnect."

What's Trending: From Char Dham to Switzerland

Senior travellers are increasingly seeking experiences that combine cultural immersion, local interaction, and exploration rather than simply relaxation. According to Rajeev Kale, president and country head (Holidays, MICE & Visa), Thomas Cook (India), the 60–70 age group is emerging as one of the most active and adventurous travel segments, backed by greater financial independence and fewer professional commitments.

Early retirees, professionals on sabbaticals, and even parents whose holidays are sponsored by their adult children are contributing to the growth of this segment.

Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, says senior travellers are increasingly prioritising comfort, accessibility, and meaningful experiences.

Internationally, destinations such as Switzerland, France, Italy, Germany, the United States, Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, and Sri Lanka continue to attract strong interest, while Japan has emerged as a recent favourite and China is attracting growing curiosity.

Domestically, destinations such as Kerala, Coorg, Goa, Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Varanasi, the Andamans, Rameswaram are in strong demand, while spiritual and experiential journeys to Char Dham, Kailash Mansarovar and, more recently, Ayodhya also remain popular.

Perhaps the biggest shift is that seniors are no longer limiting themselves to short-haul travel. Long-haul European holidays centred around slower-paced exploration and immersive cultural experiences are gaining popularity.

“India's senior travellers are becoming increasingly confident,” notes S D Nandakumar, president and country head (Holidays & Corporate Tours) at SOTC Travel.

"Accessibility is a key consideration for senior travellers," says Romit Theophilus, director, German National Tourist Office (GNTO) India. "Countries like Germany have invested heavily in ramps, wheelchair-friendly infrastructure, accessible public spaces, and robust healthcare systems. Germany is also an ageing society itself, so many facilities are designed keeping senior citizens in mind. Clean air, high-quality food, efficient public transport and access to healthcare contribute significantly to quality of life, making it an attractive destination for older travellers."

Switzerland, Germany, Italy, and the south of France are emerging as much-sought-after destinations, offering scenic landscapes, rich cultural experiences, and well-developed tourism infrastructure. Cruises, too, are becoming increasingly popular among senior travellers, thanks to their convenience, onboard entertainment, medical support, and the ability to explore multiple destinations in the course of a single trip.

Equally notable is the way seniors are travelling. While organised group tours remain popular, travel companies are increasingly seeing seniors travel as couples, as part of multigenerational holidays with children and grandchildren, and even as solo explorers.

Comfort Is the New Luxury

Comfort, it turns out, can make or break a holiday. The Silver generation is generally not looking for adrenaline-fuelled adventures or hectic itineraries packed with sightseeing. Instead, they are seeking convenience and quality time.

For 85-year-old South Delhi resident Asha Khanna, who recently travelled to Germany with her children and grandchildren, the challenge was not language, navigation, or even long-distance travel. It was something far more basic. "As we age, we do not stop wanting to explore the world; we simply become more aware of the obstacles that stand between us and the journey," she says. "On a recent trip to Bavaria, the biggest challenge was not finding my way around Germany — it was getting in and out of the bathtub. Expecting an 85-year-old to navigate a high-sided tub is rather like expecting us to compete in gymnastics."

Her experience highlights a reality often overlooked by the travel industry. While senior travellers may have the time, resources and desire to explore, accessibility and comfort remain critical. Small details — a walk-in shower instead of a bathtub, elevators, shorter walking distances, airport assistance or comfortable seating — can determine whether a trip is enjoyable or exhausting.

"Most seniors are not asking for luxury," Khanna says. "Just the removal of small barriers that make the difference between staying at home and setting off on an adventure."

Before you book: A senior traveller's checklist

While seniors are travelling farther and more frequently than ever before, industry experts say thoughtful planning remains the key to a successful holiday. According to Pittie, “Senior travellers should prioritise convenient flight schedules, adequate rest periods, travel insurance, and destinations with good infrastructure and accessibility. Increasingly, assisted travel services are making journeys easier, with demand growing for airport assistance, guided travel and end-to-end support services." More than just age, travel decisions should be based on overall health and mobility, he advises.

Health considerations should also play a key role in destination selection. “Seniors, particularly those above 80 or those with existing medical conditions, should exercise caution when considering high-altitude destinations above 3,000 metres, locations with uneven terrain, or itineraries that require significant physical exertion,” says Thomas Cook's Kale.

Travel insurance is another essential consideration. “Senior travellers should opt for dedicated senior citizen travel insurance, as standard travel insurance policies often come with age-related restrictions,” suggests Kale. He also advises informing airlines, hotels and tour operators in advance about any mobility concerns or requirements such as wheelchair assistance to ensure a smoother travel experience.

Senior Travel Dos

Choose the most comfortable flight option. Direct flights are generally preferable, but for journeys exceeding 10 hours, some travellers may find it easier to break the trip with a stopover.

Purchase dedicated senior citizen travel insurance with adequate medical coverage.

Build adequate rest time into the itinerary and avoid back-to-back sightseeing schedules.

Inform airlines, hotels and tour operators about mobility requirements well in advance.

Carry prescriptions, medications and a summary of medical records, especially when travelling internationally.

Research nearby hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies before departure.

Choose accommodation thoughtfully, opting for elevators, walk-in showers, accessible rooms and minimal walking distances.

Consider guided tours or assisted travel services if additional support would make the journey more comfortable. Senior Travel Don'ts