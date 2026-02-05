Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 03:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Travel insurance demand for overseas weddings up 27% in two years: Report

Indian families turning to disciplined financial planning for such events, it says

wedding

A pre-wedding photoshoot in Paris; bride’s family photo from a wedding in Bahrain

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Travel insurance purchases for overseas weddings by Indians have jumped nearly 28 per cent in two years, according to a report by Policybazaar, reflecting a shift towards more disciplined event financing.
 
The report said that as more Indian couples choose foreign locations for weddings, insurance uptake is rising alongside ticket and hotel bookings. “This is being driven by higher trip costs, longer stays and complex group itineraries,” it said.
 
Unlike regular holiday travel, wedding trips often involve expensive clothing, jewellery and coordinated family movement, increasing risk exposure and the need for protection.
 

Where Indians are going to marry abroad

 
Travel insurance purchase for weddings show these trends:
 
 
  • Thailand is most preferred due to proximity and visa accessibility
  • UAE for luxury venues and air connectivity
  • Vietnam and Sri Lanka are emerging budget options
  • Italy, Spain, Greece are preferred for premium small-group weddings
  • Maldives and Oman for intimate family ceremonies
 

Wedding calendar drives policy purchases

Wedding insurance purchases surge November 1 to December 15, with a 30 per cent jump recorded from 2023 to 2024 and a further 8 per cent rise in 2025 year-to-date. Other spikes are seen between mid-January and March, and July to August.

Families and seniors form a large share
 
Wedding travel insurance is not limited to couples. Buyers span age groups:
  • Age 25–34 (bride/groom): 40 per cent
  • Age 45–60 (parents): 35 per cent
  • Age 60+: 25 per cent
 
Policies are purchased by couples themselves in 60 per cent of cases, families in 30 per cent, and NRI relatives in 10 per cent. This broad mix explains the higher preference for medical and pre-existing disease cover.
 

What risks travellers insure most

 
Coverage preferences reflect wedding-specific risks:
 
  • Baggage loss (outfits and jewellery): 28 per cent
  • Medical emergencies: 25 per cent
  • Pre-existing disease cover: 22 per cent
  • Trip cancellation: 15 per cent
  • Flight delay or missed connections: 10 per cent
Most travellers opt for a high sum insured of around $250,000 across destinations, with higher premiums typically paid for Europe due to medical costs and longer stays.
 
“Destination weddings have become a popular choice for Indian families, and our data clearly shows how travel insurance planning is evolving alongside this shift,” said Meet Kapadia, head of travel insurance at Policybazaar. Travellers treat insurance as an essential part of wedding planning due to higher financial and emotional stakes, multi-generational travel and longer overseas stays.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 3:34 PM IST

