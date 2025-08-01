Friday, August 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Waiting for your IT refund? Here's a step-by-step guide for you

Waiting for your IT refund? Here's a step-by-step guide for you

Track your ITR refund online with ease, know where to check, what each status means, and what to do if there's a delay

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you’ve filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025-26 and are now waiting for your refund, you can easily check its status online. The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to track their ITR refund through its official e-filing portal. Here’s a step-by-step guide based on the latest directions from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
 

Where to check refund status

There are two ways to check your refund status:
 
  • Through the income tax e-filing portal. 
  • On the website of the refund banker, i.e., NSDL (now part of Protean eGov Technologies).
However, the most detailed and updated status is usually available on the e-filing portal itself, according to the Income Tax Department.
 

Step-by-step guide on the e-filing portal

  • Go to https://www.incometax.gov.in 
  • Click on ‘Login’ and enter your PAN, password and captcha 
  • Once logged in, go to ‘e-File’ > ‘Income Tax Returns’ > ‘View Filed Returns’ 
  • Select the relevant Assessment Year (2025–26) 
  • Click on ‘View Details’ to check your ITR status 
  • Scroll to the ‘Refund Status’ section to view the refund processing stage
This section will show whether your refund has been issued, is under process, or has failed due to incorrect bank details.
 

Refund issued but not received?

In many cases, refunds are delayed or fail due to bank account validation issues. CBDT advises taxpayers to ensure that the bank account provided for receiving the refund is:

Also Read

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Income Tax dept notifies all 7 ITR forms for assessment year 2025-26

Income tax return

ITR filing for AY 2025-26?Expert explains what's new and which form to pick

Gus Atkinson fifer

ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Atkinson back with a bang! Bags fifer at the Oval

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 2: Duckett-Crawley get ENG off to a great start

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi plans broader strategic investor access in REITs, InvITs market

 

Pre-validated

-Linked to the PAN
 
-Enabled for Electronic Clearing Service (ECS)
 
If the refund has been processed but not credited, you can raise a refund reissue request through the same portal.
 

Keep an eye on your messages

Taxpayers also receive email and SMS updates from the Income Tax Department once the refund is credited or if there’s a delay due to technical issues. So, make sure your contact details in the e-filing profile are up to date.
 
Refunds are typically issued within 20-45 days of successful ITR processing. But timelines may vary depending on the complexity of your return and bank validations. 

More From This Section

bank fraud, bank scam

ED busts ₹11.5 Cr scam: Indians pose as Bank of America to trick US woman

Bank Holidays

Bank holidays in August: Check these dates before planning a branch visit

calender, events, date

UPI limits to KYC verification: Key changes in finance rules from Aug 1

Real Estate, capital market

Rental rates surge 30% in India, Rs 10,000-20,000 homes top demand in 2025

Adani, Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani ranks 3rd in India's realty rich list despite 7% wealth dip

Topics : e-filing of income tax returns BS Web Reports Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon