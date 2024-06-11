WB announces 4% DA hike for state govt employees with effect from Apr 1

The government of West Bengal increased the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 4 percent in the state. The government notification was released on Tuesday.

The order comes into effect from April 1, 2024.

In a letter dated June 11, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of West Bengal Dr Manoj Pant said that Governor CV Ananda Bose was pleased to enhance of the rate of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief.



Dr Manoj Pant said, "The Governor has been pleased to decide that enhancement of rate of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief in respect of the employees and Pensioners / Family Pensioners respectively of the State Government and Government aided Educational Institutions, Statutory Bodies, Government Undertakings, Panchayats including Panchayat Karmee, Municipal Corporations / Municipalities, Local Bodies etc. and Daily Rate of Wages for the daily rated workers as was allowed vide in Finance Department Memorandum No.1090-F(P2) dated March 1, 2024 shall be effective from April 1 instead of May 1.