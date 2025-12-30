Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Young Indians drive early borrowing, secured credit grows in 2025: Report

Young Indians drive early borrowing, secured credit grows in 2025: Report

Secured cards and short-term loans see sharp growth as young borrowers enter credit

loan

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s retail credit market is showing clear signs of maturity in 2025, with young borrowers entering the formal credit system earlier and using loans more deliberately, according to a year-end analysis by PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar.com.
 
Rather than borrowing to fund discretionary spending, first-time and young borrowers are increasingly choosing secured and asset-backed credit, signalling a shift towards disciplined financial behaviour and long-term planning.
 

Younger Indians are taking home loans earlier

One of the most striking trends is the rise in early home ownership among young Indians. PB Fintech’s data shows that housing loans grew 12 per cent year-on-year in 2025, reflecting steady demand despite higher interest rates.
 
 
Notably, 16 per cent of new home loan borrowers were under the age of 30 in 2025, nearly double the 9 per cent recorded in 2022. This trend points to younger salaried professionals entering the housing market earlier, supported by dual-income households and better access to formal credit.
 
The average home loan ticket size has also increased, rising to around Rs 37 lakh in 2025 from Rs 29 lakh three years earlier. Joint ownership remains the preferred route, accounting for 58 per cent of housing loans, while 42 per cent were taken by single borrowers.

Also Read

Supporters of Yemen's southern separatists stand on a billboard during a rally to show support to the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: Reuters)

'National security is a red line': Saudi Arabia warns UAE over Yemen

jobs

Tech layoffs: How AI, regulation, and profits reshaped tech jobs in 2025

encephalitis

How Encephalitis damages the brain and why early detection matters

Modi, Narendra Modi

2025 a year of 'pathbreaking reforms' across sectors, says PM Modi

Ranjit Gill, Ranjit 'Ricky' Singh Gill

Who is Ranjit 'Ricky' Gill, Trump official awarded for India-Pak ceasefire?

 

Credit cards are being used to build credit, not splurge

Credit card usage patterns are also evolving. PB Fintech’s analysis suggests a clear move away from consumption-led borrowing towards structured credit building.
 
Issuance of traditional unsecured credit cards declined 21 per cent year-on-year in 2025, compared with a 6 per cent decline in the previous year. In contrast, secured credit cards, typically backed by fixed deposits, recorded strong growth of 62 per cent.
 
Younger consumers are driving this trend. Around 34 per cent of new cardholders were under the age of 30, while 9 per cent were under 25, up from just 3 per cent in 2022. Many first-time borrowers are choosing secured cards as a safer entry point into the credit system, helping them build a credit history without overextending themselves.
 
Delhi-NCR and Mumbai continued to dominate new card issuance, contributing 11 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.
 

Personal loans are increasingly short-term and need-based

Personal loans saw sharp growth in 2025, rising 35 per cent year-on-year, compared with 9 per cent growth in the previous year. However, this expansion was largely driven by short-term loans with smaller ticket sizes, which surged 77 per cent during the year.
 
According to PB Fintech’s data, borrowers are increasingly using personal loans to manage short-term liquidity needs rather than for long-term consumption. Salaried individuals accounted for nearly 70 per cent of personal loan disbursals, highlighting the role of stable incomes in driving credit uptake.
 
Metro cities continued to lead demand, with the top 10 cities contributing 34 per cent of total personal loan disbursals, led by Delhi and Mumbai.
 

What does this mean for borrowers and lenders?

The growing preference for secured credit and asset-backed borrowing suggests healthier credit behaviour among younger Indians. As more borrowers enter the credit ecosystem early and cautiously, this trend could support stronger credit profiles and a more resilient retail lending cycle in the years ahead, PB Fintech’s analysis indicates.

More From This Section

Real estate

India's realty sector saw 11 capital market deals from April-December 2025

mainboard IPOs, IPO launches, primary market, IPO mobilisation, fundraising, record year, Rs 1.7 trillion, Park Medi World, Corona Remedies, Nephrocare Health, Wakefit Innovations, ICICI Prudential Asset Management IPO, Nifty, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty

Foreign investors top India's realty PE mkt, land emerges key asset class

Money, finance

Biggest investing surprises of 2025 & how to avoid shocks in 2026

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

New Year, New Rules: What changes from January 1, 2026, and why it matters

Credit card scam

0 forex, 33% travel value-back: IDFC FIRST's invite-only premium card Gaj

Topics : Online Loans loan rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon