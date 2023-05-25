MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

The MP Board Class 10th and 12th exams were held in March 2023. The state's Class 10th board exams occurred from March 1 to March 27, 2023. The board exam for Class 12th started on March 2 and ended on April 1, 2023. Three hours were allotted for the exam. In the state, approximately 18 lakh students have registered for the Class 10, 12 board exams this year.

On May 25, 2023, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023. MPBSE Class 10, and 12 Results will be reported at 12.30 pm. Students who have shown up for the MP class 10th, 12th board exams can look at the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.