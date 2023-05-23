close

MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result to be out on 25th May

The State Education Minister, I.S. Parmar, will hold a press conference to announce the result, according to a board official. Post that, students can take a look at their results on the official site

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
MP Board Result 2023

MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result to be out on 25th May

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
On May 25, 2023, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is scheduled to announce the results of the Class 10th,12 board exams. A board official affirmed that the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the result through a press conference. Students can view their results on the official website at mpbse.nic.in after the results announcement. 
According to reports, the MP 10th and 12th results 2023 are anticipated between 23 to 25 May but there is no authority confirmation on the same, so applicants should watch out for the official site for additional updates.


MP Board Result 2023: Overview

The MP class 10th exams were held from 1 March to 27 March 2023. The test duration was of three hours and papers were for the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. From March 2 to April 1, exams for Class 12 were given.
According to official statistics, the state saw nearly 19 lakh registrations for the MP 10th and MP 12th board exams.

From March 2 to April 5, the MP board Class 12 board exams were given while the MP board Class 10 exams were given from March 1 to March 27.

MP Board Result 2023: Steps to check

    • Go to mpresults.nic.in, which is the official website of the MP Board.

    • Then click on "MPBSE HSC 10th Result 2023" or "MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2023".
    • Enter your application number and roll number." 
    • Your MP 10th and MP 12th results 2023 will appear. 
    • View your scorecards carefully and print them out for later. 

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Board results exam results

First Published: May 23 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

