MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result to be out on 25th May

According to reports, the MP 10th and 12th results 2023 are anticipated between 23 to 25 May but there is no authority confirmation on the same, so applicants should watch out for the official site for additional updates.

On May 25, 2023, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is scheduled to announce the results of the Class 10th,12 board exams. A board official affirmed that the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the result through a press conference. Students can view their results on the official website at mpbse.nic.in after the results announcement.