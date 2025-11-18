Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Why Nayanthara trusts seasonal South Indian food for glowing skin at 41

Why Nayanthara trusts seasonal South Indian food for glowing skin at 41

As Nayanthara turns 41, she reminds fans that her glow comes not from beauty trends but from a simple rule rooted in South Indian tradition: eating local, seasonal foods for skin and hair health

Nayanthara

Nayanthara says her glow comes from eating seasonal, local South Indian food. (Photo:Instagram | @nayanthara)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“I used to think a diet meant restricting myself and eating things I didn’t enjoy. Now, I know it’s not about counting calories,” said Nayanthara, a leading actor with over two decades of work in South Indian cinema.  Nayanthara turned 41 on Tuesday, and her fans were once again left asking the same question: How does she manage to look this stunning, year after year?
 
The Lady Superstar of South Indian films, as audiences fondly call her, has shared a simple secret in a new video on Instagram for her skincare brand, 9Skin.
 
When asked what beauty principle she would pass on, especially from her South Indian heritage, Nayanthara said, “Eat food that is native to your region. Seasonal, local food is always best for your health, your skin, and your hair.”
 
 
Many of us chase exotic superfoods from faraway lands, and forget the richness of what grows in our own climate such as coconut, curry leaves, sesame, buttermilk, bananas, millets, and traditional cold-pressed oils.
 
According to experts, local, seasonal food tends to be fresher, packed with nutrients that support immunity, skin repair, gut health, and hair strength. It is also kinder to the environment and often easier to digest because your body is adapted to it.

Local and seasonal foods may help in several ways:

  • They contain fresher antioxidants, which protect the skin from oxidative stress.
  • Seasonal produce is often higher in vitamins beneficial for collagen formation and hair growth.
  • Traditional South Indian ingredients like coconut, curry leaves, sesame, and moringa have healthy fats, minerals and anti-inflammatory properties.
  • Foods suited to regional climates may support gut health, and a healthier gut often reflects on the skin.

How does hydration support skin and hair health?

“Hydrate yourself,” says Nayanthara.
 
Research has found that hydration supports collagen (which keeps skin plump), maintains elasticity, reduces dryness, and even helps your scalp stay healthier, reducing brittleness and hair fall.
 
Hydration doesn’t mean drinking water alone. Foods with water content such as tender coconut water, cucumbers, tomatoes, melons and leafy greens can also help.
 
Even though no celebrity beauty routine is a universal formula, Nayanthara’s simple mantra reminds us that sometimes the most effective rituals are the ones our grandmothers already knew.   
 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

