Bhang, dehydration, exertion: How to manage this risky Holi cocktail

Holi is synonymous with carefree celebration, yet beneath the vibrant colours and festive cheer lies a lesser-discussed health concern. Doctors are warning that the combination of bhang, dehydration and physical exertion can quietly turn dangerous, especially as temperatures begin to rise across parts of India.

While each of these factors alone may seem manageable, experts say that together they create a perfect storm for heat exhaustion and even heatstroke.

How bhang affects temperature and hydration

Dr Anand Kalaskar, Internal Medicine Specialist at Apollo Clinic, Pune, explains that bhang contains cannabis compounds, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is psychoactive and acts on the central nervous system. As these compounds influence brain function, they can interfere with how the body regulates temperature and recognises thirst.

Dr Harshad Joshi, Consultant Gastroenterologist and IBD specialist at Saifee Hospital, adds that THC acts on the brain’s endocannabinoid system, particularly the hypothalamus, which functions as the body’s temperature control centre. When this system is altered, normal triggers that prompt sweating and cooling during heat exposure may be blunted, and a person may feel comfortable or euphoric even while their core temperature is rising.

Bhang can also contribute to dehydration in several ways:

It has a mild diuretic effect which increases fluid loss

It causes dry mouth which reflects altered fluid balance

It dulls the sensation of thirst and delays voluntary fluid intake

As Dr Joshi explains, this means the body may be losing fluids and accumulating heat without clear warning signals.

The dangerous trio during Holi

Holi celebrations often involve prolonged sun exposure, dancing and crowded outdoor gatherings, and when bhang is added to the mix, the risks rise significantly.

Dr Kalaskar notes that bhang can impair reaction times and judgement while physical exertion leads to fluid loss through sweat. When these factors combine, they can result in dehydration, dizziness, low blood pressure and in severe cases, heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Dr Joshi describes this as three simultaneous stressors working together:

Increased heat production from physical activity

Reduced cooling efficiency due to THC’s effect on thermoregulation

Progressive dehydration without adequate fluid replacement

This trio can predispose individuals to heat exhaustion, severe dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, confusion or fainting and in extreme cases heatstroke.

“The danger lies in delayed perception,” Dr Joshi explains, as intoxication can mask fatigue and overheating and people may not realise their body is under strain.

Early warning signs you should not ignore

Heat-related illnesses often begin subtly, yet recognising symptoms early can prevent a life-threatening emergency. Dr Kalaskar lists the following early signs:

Excessive thirst

Dry mouth and fatigue

Headache or dizziness

Muscle cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Confusion or unusual behaviour

Rapid heartbeat

“Immediate rest, cooling, and hydration are essential if these signs appear,” he says.

Dr Kartik Thakkar, Consultant Medicine at Ruby Hall Clinic, explains that heat exhaustion may present with excessive sweating, persistent thirst, unusual fatigue, dizziness, headache and muscle cramps, and the skin may feel cool and clammy despite the heat.

If ignored, the condition can worsen into heatstroke, which is a medical emergency. Body temperature may rise above 40°C, and the skin may become hot and flushed and sometimes dry, while confusion, agitation, slurred speech, seizures or even loss of consciousness can occur. Immediate medical attention is critical at this stage.

Who is at higher risk?

Certain groups are more vulnerable and should avoid or strictly limit bhang consumption during Holi:

People with heart disease or hypertension

Individuals with diabetes

Elderly persons

Those taking medications that affect blood pressure or hydration

People with low heat tolerance or a history of heat-related illness

For these individuals, even mild dehydration or overheating can trigger serious complications.

How to celebrate safely

Experts stress that Holi should be joyful and not a medical emergency, and simple preventive steps can go a long way.

Stay well hydrated and drink water regularly even if you are not thirsty

Avoid excessive bhang or alcohol consumption

Take frequent breaks in shaded or cool areas

Eat light and balanced meals before celebrations

Wear breathable and light-coloured clothing

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight especially during peak afternoon hours

Celebrate with friends who can look out for one another

For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS As Dr Joshi puts it, “Holi is meant to be celebratory, not a medical emergency. Moderation and hydration are the simplest safeguards.” With mindful choices and timely breaks, revellers can enjoy the colours and music of Holi while protecting their health.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.