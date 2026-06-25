World Vitiligo Day: How Michael Jackson brought global attention to vitiligo

When the world watched Michael Jackson’s skin gradually lose its colour, many believed it was a cosmetic choice. Few knew he was living with vitiligo , an autoimmune disease that causes the skin to lose its natural pigment. As the world’s biggest pop star, Jackson inadvertently brought global attention to a condition that was largely unfamiliar to the public. Today, millions recognise the word “vitiligo” because of him, but myths and stigma continue to overshadow the disease for many patients. Every year on June 25, the anniversary of Jackson’s death in 2009, the world marks World Vitiligo Day to raise awareness about the condition and challenge the misconceptions surrounding it. The global campaign traces its roots to a patient-led awareness event organised in Nigeria in 2011 in tribute to Jackson before being expanded into an international movement by the Vitiligo Research Foundation in 2012. Today, it is observed worldwide with the aim of improving awareness, encouraging early diagnosis, promoting research, and reducing the stigma faced by people living with vitiligo.

This year’s theme, “From stigma to strength”, reflects that goal. The global headquarters celebration is being hosted in Chandigarh, India, this year from June 25 to 28.

What is vitiligo and what causes it?

According to the US National Library of Medicine’s MedlinePlus Genetics, vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing melanin, the pigment that gives colour to the skin, hair and eyes. As these pigment-producing cells are destroyed, white patches gradually develop on the skin.

“The exact cause remains unclear, but genetics, other autoimmune disorders, psychological stress, skin injury and environmental triggers are all recognised contributing factors. It can affect anyone, though individuals with a family history of vitiligo or autoimmune conditions such as thyroid disease carry a higher risk,” Mumbai-based cosmetic dermatologist and skin laser specialist, and Co-Founder and Director of The Esthetic Clinics, Dr Rinky Kapoor, told Business Standard.

According to the US National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases (NIAMS) and peer-reviewed dermatology literature, vitiligo affects an estimated 0.5 to 2 per cent of the global population. It affects men and women equally and can develop at any age, although many people first notice it before the age of 30. The condition is not infectious and cannot spread from one person to another.

How does vitiligo progress over time?

Dr Kapoor explained that vitiligo usually begins as one or more small white patches that may slowly enlarge or appear on different parts of the body. In some people, the disease remains stable for years. In others, it progresses over time. Premature greying of the hair, eyebrows or eyelashes may also occur.

“The most damaging misconception, and one that remains widespread, is that vitiligo is contagious. It is not. It has no connection to hygiene, diet or lifestyle, and continuing to treat it as something shameful causes real harm to patients,” Dr Kapoor said.

Why is vitiligo more than a cosmetic condition?

Although vitiligo does not cause physical pain or directly threaten a person’s life, Dr Kapoor said describing it as merely a cosmetic condition overlooks its real impact.

“It does not compromise physical health, but the psychological weight it carries is significant,” Dr Kapoor said. “Anxiety, social withdrawal and depression are common, particularly in India, where appearance is often linked to social standing, marriage prospects and even professional perception.”

“The disease carries considerable social stigma in India. Increasing awareness is especially important because many patients avoid seeking medical help due to fear, embarrassment or misinformation,” Dr Kapoor said. “Access to specialist dermatological care also remains uneven, particularly outside major cities, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.”

Can vitiligo be treated?

While there is currently no permanent cure, Dr Kapoor said treatment options have improved significantly over the past decade.

“Targeted therapies built on a better understanding of the immune mechanisms involved have meaningfully improved repigmentation outcomes,” Dr Kapoor said. “Early diagnosis and personalised treatment can produce real results.”

Current treatment options may include medicated creams, light-based therapies such as narrowband ultraviolet B phototherapy, and newer immune-targeting medicines for suitable patients. The choice depends on the type, extent and progression of the disease and should always be guided by a dermatologist.

Can vitiligo be prevented?

Since vitiligo is primarily an autoimmune disease with a strong genetic component, it cannot always be prevented. However, Dr Kapoor advised protecting the skin from severe sunburn, avoiding repeated skin injuries, managing stress, maintaining overall health, and seeking medical advice as soon as new white patches appear.

Although there is no guaranteed way to stop vitiligo from spreading, following the prescribed treatment plan, protecting the skin, and avoiding known triggers may help reduce disease progression, Dr Kapoor said.

Why is awareness important for people living with vitiligo?

More than three decades after Michael Jackson publicly revealed that he had vitiligo, the disease is far better known than it once was. Yet awareness alone is not enough.

“Vitiligo is a medical condition. It does not reflect a person’s hygiene, character, or worth. It is not contagious,” Dr Kapoor said. “People living with vitiligo deserve the same acceptance and respect as anyone else. Reducing stigma through awareness is not a soft objective. It is part of the treatment.”