Monday, June 22, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Congo's Ebola outbreak cases top 1,000 cases, death toll reaches 254

Congo's Ebola outbreak cases top 1,000 cases, death toll reaches 254

Health authorities said 1,003 Ebola cases, including 254 deaths, have been confirmed in eastern Congo, with officials warning that the outbreak's peak may still lie ahead

Ebola virus

Contact tracing remains a key issue for local authorities, who have only achieved a 55 per cent coverage rate | Image: Bloomberg

AP Bunia(Congo)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Confirmed cases in the Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo have reached 1,003, including 254 deaths, officials said in a statement late Sunday.

A total of 100 people have recovered in the outbreak concentrated in the Ituri province since it was declared on May 15, Congo's Ministry of Health said.

The Ebola outbreak caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, which has no vaccines or treatment, was the worst ever in its first month. Officials admit there could be far more cases they still don't know about and that the peak of the outbreak is still ahead.

Contact tracing remains a key issue for local authorities, who have only achieved a 55 per cent coverage rate, the ministry said.

 

Officials also are yet to identify the outbreak's patient zero and still need to trace more than 35,000 people who have come in contact with infected individuals as of last week, authorities said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

medicine, Drugs

Centre bans sale, manufacture of 16 FDC drugs over public health concerns

Yoga, Yog

Yoga may improve cognition, mood in early Alzheimer's patients: Aiims study

Birth, Death

Hospital births rise, but medical care before death elusive: Reportpremium

cough syrup

Govt's cough syrup move may shift rural demand towards Ayush remediespremium

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan

Kerala records 70 Shigella cases, 4 deaths in June: Health minister

Topics : Ebola virus vaccine Ebola Congo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM OutcomeGold and Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio IPOVoltas Share PriceCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionEl Nino's Impact on Indian EconomyTechnology NewsPersonal Finance