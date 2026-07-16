Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Germany citizenship in 2026: Eligibility, application process explained

Germany citizenship in 2026: Eligibility, application process explained

From eligibility and documents to fees and processing time, here's how the German citizenship process works in 2026

Germany

Germany’s challenge now lies not just in attracting migrants — but in persuading them that it’s worth staying. Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany is a top destination for Indians pursuing higher education and skilled employment. For those planning to settle permanently, German citizenship offers the right to vote, unrestricted access to the labour market across the European Union (EU) and one of the world’s most powerful passports.    According to the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) and the Federal Ministry of the Interior, foreign nationals must satisfy a series of residency, language, financial and integration requirements before they can become German citizens through naturalisation.  Here's a closer look at who can apply, how the process works and the documents applicants will need.
 
 

Who is eligible for German citizenship?

According to BAMF, most foreign nationals can apply for German citizenship through naturalisation after five years of legal residence in Germany, provided they fulfil all statutory requirements.  The authorities say applicants are generally expected to:
  • Have legally lived in Germany for at least five years under a qualifying residence permit
  • Hold a permanent or another eligible residence status
  • Demonstrate German language proficiency at B1 level
  • Be financially self-sufficient without depending on most state welfare benefits
  • Have no serious criminal convictions
  • Show knowledge of Germany’s legal system, society and democratic values
  • Declare their commitment to Germany’s constitutional principles
The German government also allows dual citizenship under its revised nationality law, meaning eligible applicants are no longer required to renounce their existing citizenship.

Which residence permits qualify?

According to information published by BAMF, not every period of stay in Germany counts towards the residency requirement for naturalisation.  Residence under permits issued to skilled workers, EU Blue Card holders, family reunion beneficiaries and certain self-employed professionals generally qualifies. However, time spent in Germany solely on a tourist visa, as a job seeker or as an au pair does not normally count towards the five-year requirement.

How does the application process work?

The Federal Ministry of the Interior says citizenship applications are handled by the applicant's local nationality authority, known as the Staatsangehörigkeitsbehörde.  The process broadly involves the following steps:

Also Read

Generative AI security risks, GenAI adoption in India, Palo Alto 2025 GenAI report, AI-powered cyber threats, Shadow AI risks, AI jailbreak vulnerabilities, data loss prevention GenAI, Zero Trust security architecture, enterprise AI governance, GenAI

6 of 7 cyber predictions came true in a year: Is India's BFSI sector ready?

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

From Potti Sriramulu to Sonam Wangchuk: Hunger strikes that made headlines

ethanol E20 fuel

E20 fuel damage case: Raipur consumer court orders Maruti to replace car

Air India Crash, Ahmedabad plane crash

Why AAIB won't release AI171 cockpit recordings as probe nears end

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters Day 19: Here's what's happening

  • Confirm eligibility with the local nationality authority.
  • Take the naturalisation test, where applicable.
  • Gather the required supporting documents.
  • Submit the application online or in person, depending on the local authority.
  • Pay the prescribed application fee.
Wait while officials verify the application and supporting records.  Attend the naturalisation ceremony if approved.  Apply for a German passport after receiving the citizenship certificate. 
According to BAMF, applicants aged 16 to 67 are generally required to pass the naturalisation test, which assesses their understanding of German history, society, laws and democratic values. 

Documents required

German authorities say document requirements may vary depending on an applicant's circumstances. However, applicants are commonly asked to submit: 
  • A valid passport or another accepted identity document
  • Birth certificate and other civil status documents, where applicable
  • Proof of lawful residence in Germany
  • Evidence of qualifying residence
  • Proof of accommodation
  • Proof of income and financial independence
  • A German language certificate at B1 level or an accepted equivalent
  • A certificate showing successful completion of the naturalisation or integration test
  • Any additional documents requested by the local authority
Officials may also require certified translations of documents issued outside Germany. 

How much does it cost and how long does it take?

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the application fee is 255 euro for adults and 55 euro for children applying with their parents.  The authorities note that processing can take 18 months or longer, depending on the workload of the local nationality office and the time required to complete document verification and security checks. 

What happens after approval?

According to BAMF, successful applicants are invited to a naturalisation ceremony, where they receive a citizenship certificate confirming they have become German citizens.  They can then apply for a German passport through their local citizens' office (Bürgeramt). 

Why is German citizenship significant?

According to the German government, citizenship gives successful applicants full political rights, including the right to vote, and allows them to live and work freely across EU member states. It also provides access to German consular assistance abroad and the travel benefits associated with a German passport.  For many Indians who move to Germany for work or higher education, naturalisation represents the final step towards permanent settlement in the country.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

More From This Section

UK flag

UK's India Young Professionals Scheme ballot opens on July 21-How it works

Japan's Shinjiro Koizumi: Saying the uncomfortable things out loud

Japan travel costs more from July as departure tax triples to ¥3,000

Indian travellers, Travel, tourism, Travel portals

Planning a long European holiday? Here's how Schengen Shuffle can help

Germany, India

Germany's AI courses see 600% spike in Indian demand, applications up 370%

Australian flag

Australia replaces paper arrival cards with QR-based digital entry system

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayCost Inflation Index for FY27ICICI Bank Q1 PreviewSBI Funds Management IPO Last DayUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results