Germany citizenship in 2026: Eligibility, application process explained

According to the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) and the Federal Ministry of the Interior, foreign nationals must satisfy a series of residency, language, financial and integration requirements before they can become German citizens through naturalisation. Here's a closer look at who can apply, how the process works and the documents applicants will need. Germany is a top destination for Indians pursuing higher education and skilled employment. For those planning to settle permanently, German citizenship offers the right to vote, unrestricted access to the labour market across the European Union (EU) and one of the world’s most powerful passports.Here's a closer look at who can apply, how the process works and the documents applicants will need.

Who is eligible for German citizenship?

According to BAMF, most foreign nationals can apply for German citizenship through naturalisation after five years of legal residence in Germany, provided they fulfil all statutory requirements. The authorities say applicants are generally expected to:

Have legally lived in Germany for at least five years under a qualifying residence permit

Hold a permanent or another eligible residence status

Demonstrate German language proficiency at B1 level

Be financially self-sufficient without depending on most state welfare benefits

Have no serious criminal convictions

Show knowledge of Germany’s legal system, society and democratic values

Declare their commitment to Germany’s constitutional principles

The German government also allows dual citizenship under its revised nationality law, meaning eligible applicants are no longer required to renounce their existing citizenship.

Which residence permits qualify?

According to information published by BAMF, not every period of stay in Germany counts towards the residency requirement for naturalisation. Residence under permits issued to skilled workers, EU Blue Card holders, family reunion beneficiaries and certain self-employed professionals generally qualifies. However, time spent in Germany solely on a tourist visa, as a job seeker or as an au pair does not normally count towards the five-year requirement.

How does the application process work?

The Federal Ministry of the Interior says citizenship applications are handled by the applicant's local nationality authority, known as the Staatsangehörigkeitsbehörde. The process broadly involves the following steps:

Confirm eligibility with the local nationality authority.

Take the naturalisation test, where applicable.

Gather the required supporting documents.

Submit the application online or in person, depending on the local authority.

Pay the prescribed application fee.

Wait while officials verify the application and supporting records. Attend the naturalisation ceremony if approved. Apply for a German passport after receiving the citizenship certificate.

Documents required

German authorities say document requirements may vary depending on an applicant's circumstances. However, applicants are commonly asked to submit:

A valid passport or another accepted identity document

Birth certificate and other civil status documents, where applicable

Proof of lawful residence in Germany

Evidence of qualifying residence

Proof of accommodation

Proof of income and financial independence

A German language certificate at B1 level or an accepted equivalent

A certificate showing successful completion of the naturalisation or integration test

Any additional documents requested by the local authority

Officials may also require certified translations of documents issued outside Germany.

How much does it cost and how long does it take?

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the application fee is 255 euro for adults and 55 euro for children applying with their parents. The authorities note that processing can take 18 months or longer, depending on the workload of the local nationality office and the time required to complete document verification and security checks.

What happens after approval?

According to BAMF, successful applicants are invited to a naturalisation ceremony, where they receive a citizenship certificate confirming they have become German citizens. They can then apply for a German passport through their local citizens' office (Bürgeramt).

Why is German citizenship significant?

According to the German government, citizenship gives successful applicants full political rights, including the right to vote, and allows them to live and work freely across EU member states. It also provides access to German consular assistance abroad and the travel benefits associated with a German passport. For many Indians who move to Germany for work or higher education, naturalisation represents the final step towards permanent settlement in the country.

According to BAMF, applicants aged 16 to 67 are generally required to pass the naturalisation test, which assesses their understanding of German history, society, laws and democratic values.