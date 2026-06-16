900,000 apply for Spain's migrant legalisation scheme before deadline

Spain’s migrant regularisation programme has attracted nearly 900,000 applications, almost twice the estimate, highlighting the scale of demand among undocumented workers seeking legal residence and employment rights in the country.

The scheme was expected to receive around 500,000 applications, according to Spain’s Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. However, with the June 30 deadline approaching, the number of applicants has crossed 900,000, and migrant support groups expect the final figure to exceed one million.

The programme is significant for undocumented Indian migrants living in Spain, particularly those working in hospitality, agriculture, construction, delivery services and caregiving, where many foreign workers are employed.

What Spain’s migrant regularisation programme offers

Spain launched a special regularisation process in April 2026 to provide legal status to undocumented migrants who meet conditions.

According to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, applicants should have entered Spain before January 1, 2026, and must prove that they have lived continuously in the country for at least five months.

Applicants also need to meet background requirements, including having no criminal record. Those approved under the scheme receive a one-year renewable residence and work permit, allowing them to legally work across different sectors in Spain.

The Spanish authorities have already approved around 360,000 temporary permits, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of processed applications, according to official data.

Why the move matters for migrants

For many undocumented migrants, legal status can change their ability to work, access services and build a stable future in Spain.

The programme is particularly relevant for migrants working in low-wage and labour-intensive sectors. Indian workers in Spain are present across several industries, including restaurants, farming, logistics, retail and personal care services.

A valid residence and work permit can allow migrants to move away from informal employment, where workers often face uncertainty over wages, job security and access to official protections.

However, the exact number of Indian applicants under the scheme has not been separately disclosed by Spanish authorities.

Labour shortages push Spain towards regularisation

The response to the programme comes as Spain’s population ages and labour shortages weigh on industries.

Migration has become an important part of Spain’s workforce, particularly in sectors struggling to find enough local workers. The government has argued that bringing undocumented workers into the formal economy can help address labour gaps while increasing tax and social security contributions.

The large number of applications also reflects the demand among migrants for a legal pathway after years of living without formal documentation.

Challenges remain as deadline approaches

With applications far exceeding expectations, questions remain over whether Spanish authorities can process the large volume of requests efficiently.

Migrant organisations have warned that the final number could cross one million before the June 30, 2026 deadline. Groups such as CEAR, a non-profit organisation supporting refugees and migrants, expect more applications in the final days of the programme.

Authorities have also highlighted the importance of submitting complete documents to avoid delays or rejection. Concerns over fraudulent applications and incomplete paperwork have increased as demand has surged.

For Indian migrants considering this opportunity, experts and migrant support organisations advise ensuring that residency proof, identity documents and other required paperwork are properly prepared before submission.

The Spanish government has not indicated any extension of the deadline, making the remaining days critical for eligible migrants seeking legal status under the programme.