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Home / Immigration / US to charge $100 yearly for asylum, non-payment could trigger deportation

US to charge $100 yearly for asylum, non-payment could trigger deportation

New US rule adds $100 annual fee on pending asylum cases; missed payments could lead to deportation and loss of work permits

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US President Donald Trump at US Central Command in Florida on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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The United States is set to impose recurring fees and sharper penalties on asylum seekers, marking a shift towards stricter, cost-recovery-driven immigration processing.
 
A new rule issued by the US Department of Homeland Security and US Citizenship and Immigration Services will come into force on May 29, 2026. It would have an annual fee for pending asylum applications and stricter consequences for non-compliance.
 
The changes stem from the HR 1 Reconciliation Act of 2025, signalling a broader policy direction: Shifting more of the immigration system’s financial burden onto applicants.
 

Annual fee for asylum seekers: What changes

 
At the centre of the overhaul is the introduction of an annual asylum fee (AAF). Individuals who have filed Form I-589 (asylum application) and whose cases remain pending will now be required to pay a fee of around $100 every year.
   
This marks a departure from earlier policy, where asylum applications did not attract recurring charges once filed.

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Key provisions include:
 
· A mandatory annual payment for each year the asylum case remains undecided
 
· A new upfront filing fee for asylum applications
 
· The fee remains non-refundable, even if the application is rejected on technical grounds
 
The move effectively turns asylum processing into a continuing financial obligation, rather than a one-time administrative step.
 

Non-payment could trigger deportation risk

 
The more consequential change lies in enforcement.
 
If an applicant fails to pay the annual fee within 30 days of notification:
 
· The asylum application may be rejected outright
 
· Associated benefits, such as employment authorisation, can be cancelled
 
· Individuals without an alternative legal status could face removal proceedings
 
In practical terms, a missed payment is no longer just a procedural lapse, it could jeopardise an applicant’s legal stay in the US.
 

Wider fee revisions signal policy shift

 
Beyond asylum, the rule also introduces additional charges and restrictions across other immigration processes. These include:
 
· New fees for certain Form I-94 requests (arrival/departure records)
 
· Changes to the validity period of work permits for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders
 
Taken together, the changes indicate a systemic recalibration. The US administration appears to be tightening cost recovery while also enforcing stricter compliance timelines.
 

What it means for Indian nationals

 
For most Indians in the US, particularly those on employment visas such as H-1B or L-1, the immediate impact is limited. The rule is narrowly targeted at asylum applicants and related categories.
 
However, there are indirect implications worth noting:
 
· Higher compliance burden: The broader trend of increasing immigration fees suggests rising costs across categories over time
 
· Policy direction: The shift reflects a tougher administrative stance, with less tolerance for procedural lapses
 
· Edge cases: A small subset of Indian nationals with pending asylum claims or mixed-status situations could face financial and legal pressure

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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