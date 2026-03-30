Loan rule changes in 2026: faster scores, zero charges you should know
RBI's loan rule changes roll out in phases, from zero charges to faster credit score updates
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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A set of regulatory changes linked to lending, credit scores and nominations is being widely presented as a single “April 1 reset”. That framing is inaccurate. The measures stem from multiple Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directions issued across 2025, with staggered rollouts between November 2025 and July 2026.
For borrowers, however, the cumulative impact is clear: Lower exit costs, faster credit visibility, and more flexibility in managing loans.
No foreclosure charges
The most consequential change for retail borrowers is the removal of prepayment or foreclosure penalties on floating-rate loans. Effective for loans sanctioned or renewed from January 1, 2026, this applies across:
- Home loans
- Personal loans
- Car loans
- Education loans
This eliminates a long-standing friction in early repayment. Borrowers can now prepay or close loans without incurring additional charges, making debt strategies more dynamic.
In practical terms, this enables:
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- Faster deleveraging when cash flows improve
- Easier balance transfers to lower rates
- More efficient use of bonuses or windfalls
This is not a marginal tweak, it alters borrower behaviour by removing the cost barrier to early repayment.
Weekly credit score updates
Another significant shift is in how frequently credit data is reported and reflected in credit scores. Lenders will move to weekly reporting cycles, with full implementation from July 1, 2026.
This replaces the earlier slower update cycle (often perceived as monthly), meaning:
- Repayments will reflect in credit scores faster
- Defaults or delays will also be captured more quickly
- For borrowers actively improving their credit profile, this compresses the feedback loop. A disciplined repayment pattern can translate into a better score within weeks rather than months.
However, the flip side is equally important:
- Even short-term delinquencies will impact scores sooner
- There is less “buffer time” before negative behaviour is recorded
- The net effect is a system that rewards consistency but penalises lapses more immediately.
Up to four nominees
Separately, the RBI has allowed up to four nominees for bank accounts and lockers, effective November 1, 2025.
The provision includes:
- Simultaneous or successive nominees for deposit accounts
- Successive nominees for lockers and safe custody items
- This improves estate planning at a basic banking level. In case of death, asset transfer becomes smoother, reducing disputes and administrative delays.
Gold loan relief for jewellers: Indirect implications
For jewellery businesses, the repayment tenure for gold metal loans has been extended from 180 days to 270 days, effective April 1, 2026.
This is primarily a liquidity measure, allowing:
- Better cash flow management
- Reduced refinancing pressure
- Although this does not directly affect retail borrowers, it may have second-order effects on credit availability and pricing in segments linked to gold financing.
Can borrowers negotiate lower interest rates more easily?
One of the more loosely framed claims around these changes is that borrowers can now secure lower interest rates more easily.
This is not a standalone rule. Instead, it is an outcome of two underlying shifts:
- Faster credit score updates
- Existing RBI guidance allowing interest rate resets based on borrower profile
- With quicker score improvements being visible, borrowers have a stronger basis to approach lenders for a rate revision. Banks, in turn, have more current data to reassess risk.
In effect:
A higher credit score can translate into faster rate renegotiation
Borrowers may not need to wait years into the loan tenure
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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 3:47 PM IST