Home / India News / 1 million devotees take holy dip at Prayagraj Sangam on Mahashivaratri

1 million devotees take holy dip at Prayagraj Sangam on Mahashivaratri

The administration has implemented strict security measures, with Uttar Pradesh ATS mobile patrol squads actively monitoring the Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026

Prayagraj, Magh Mela

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati (File Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The devotees turned up in large numbers at the Sangam ghats on Sunday to take part in the holy Mahashivaratri snan of the Magh Mela.

The administration has implemented strict security measures, with Uttar Pradesh ATS mobile patrol squads actively monitoring the Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026 as pilgrims continue to arrive for the sacred dip.

Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said that Mahashivaratri marks the last 'snan parv' of the Magh Mela, drawing a massive influx of devotees. He informed that around 1 million people have already taken the holy dip so far.

"Today is the last 'snan parv' of the Magh Mela, and devotees are coming in large numbers to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2026. 1 million devotees have already taken a holy dip so far. The administration has made proper arrangements," Rishi Raj told ANI.

 

In addition to Prayagraj, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

Similarly, devotees flocked together at temples across the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where devotees offered prayers with deep reverence.

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

