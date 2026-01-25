India a messenger of peace in conflict-ridden world: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said India is spreading a message of peace at a time when conflicts are rising across many parts of the world, stressing that global peace is essential for the future of humanity.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, the President spoke on a wide range of issues, including national security, women’s empowerment, economic growth, good governance and cultural unity.

India’s call for global peace

Outlining India’s role on the world stage, President Murmu described the country as a messenger of peace rooted in its civilisational values.

“In our tradition, we have been offering prayers for peace to prevail in the entire universe. The future of humanity can remain secure only if there is peace in the whole world.

“In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of the world, India is spreading the message of peace,” she said.

Defence strength and Operation Sindoor

The President also underlined India’s commitment to national security, referring to the success of Operation Sindoor.

“Last year, our country launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure...terror centres were destroyed, and many terrorists met their end,” she said, adding that India’s “self-reliance” in defence had powered the historic success of the operation.

Recalling her visits to the Siachen Base Camp and experiences flying in Sukhoi and Rafale aircraft and travelling in the submarine INS Vaghsheer, she said, “Based on the strength of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, people have complete trust in our defence-preparedness.”

Rise of ‘Nari Shakti’

President Murmu described women’s empowerment as central to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

She said the “active and empowered participation of women is extremely important for the development of the country”, noting that women are contributing across sectors, from self-help groups to space, defence and entrepreneurship.

She pointed out that more than 100 million women are linked to self-help groups, while women account for nearly 46 per cent of representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions. Referring to recent sporting achievements, she said the past year marked a “golden chapter” for Indian women globally, specifically citing the historic win at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and victory in the Blind Women's T20 World Cup.

“With increasing contribution by women, our country will set an example of an inclusive Republic based on gender equality,” she said.

Focus on poverty reduction

The President said significant progress had been made in lifting millions of people out of poverty, while stressing the need to ensure they do not slip back.

Reflecting the spirit of Antyodaya, she said the government remains focused on preventing citizens from falling into the “poverty trap” and reaffirmed that “no one should go hungry in our country”, with welfare schemes supporting nearly 810 million people.

“Such efforts for the welfare of the poor give concrete shape to Mahatma Gandhi's ideal of Sarvodaya (progress for all),” she said.

Good governance and public participation

President Murmu announced that the Constitution is now available in all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule, a step aimed at promoting “constitutional nationalism”.

She said governance is moving towards a trust-based, citizen-centric approach, adding that “the gap between the government and the general public is being systematically closed” through technology, deregulation and the removal of outdated rules.

She also highlighted India’s leadership in the digital economy, noting that more than half of the world’s digital transactions now take place in India.

Economy on a strong footing

Calling India the world’s fastest-growing major economy, the President said the country remains resilient despite global economic uncertainty and is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy.

She described the Goods and Services Tax as the biggest step towards economic integration since Independence and said growth is being guided by the principles of ‘atmanirbharta’ and ‘swadeshi’.

Cultural unity and ‘Vande Mataram’

Referring to the ongoing celebrations marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, President Murmu said the song played a key role in uniting people during the freedom struggle.

“From north to south and from east to west, the fabric of our ancient cultural unity was woven by our ancestors. Every effort to promote this spirit of oneness through ‘Vande Mataram’ is highly commendable,” she said.

She added that today’s India is moving forward with renewed confidence, drawing strength from its traditions while building a self-reliant and inclusive future.