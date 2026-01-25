Padma awardees hailed as torchbearers of social change, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Padma awardees are torchbearers of social change who, with their exceptional accomplishments, game-changing innovations, and tireless commitment, have driven national progress in different fields.

In a message on X, Shah congratulated the recipients of the Padma Awards, noting that the awards bear the signature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to turn "People's Padma" into a medium to strengthen the nation's spirit.

"They are the torchbearers of social change who, with their exceptional accomplishments, game-changing innovations, and tireless commitment, have driven national progress in different fields," he said in a post on X.

The government has announced 131 Padma awards for the year 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri, which includes two duo cases in which the award for two individuals is counted as one.

Ninety awardees are women, and the list also includes six individuals from the category of foreigners, NRI, PIO, OCI, and 16 posthumous awardees, besides 45 unsung heroes.

"These awards bear the signature of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision to turn People's Padma into a medium to strengthen the spirit of nation building by inspiring millions to follow the path of making social change for the better," the home minister said.