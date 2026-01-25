Three killed, two injured as clay mine collapses in MP's Singrauli district

Three persons, including two girls, were killed and two others seriously injured when a clay mine collapsed while they were extracting clay in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Parsohar village under the Kundwar outpost within the jurisdiction of the Jiawan police station, about 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, they said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gayatri Tiwari said that five persons, including two girls, had gone to extract "chuit mitti" from a clay mine when it collapsed, burying them.

He said that Preeti Singh (10), Basanti (16) and Phulmati Yadav (50) died on the spot, while Kaushalya Singh (50) and Sakmuni Singh (45) were seriously injured.

Both injured women have been admitted to the Devsar Community Hall for treatment, added the official.

People in rural areas paint their houses with chui mitti, which is usually white.