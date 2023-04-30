close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'A truly special journey' says PM ahead of 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Ahead of the historic 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' which will be aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed people to join him live at 11

ANI General News
Mann Ki Baat

Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the historic 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' which will be aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed people to join him live at 11

The Prime Minister said that during the journey, the "collective spirit" of the people of the country was celebrated.

"Do tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys," PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi's radio monthly programme will complete its 100th episode today which will be aired at 11 am and will be broadcast live across the country and in various parts of the world including the United Nations Headquarters.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

Also Read

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat

Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches

100th Mann Ki Baat address today to go global, live broadcast at UN offices

'Mann ki Baat' created a mass movement, spurred community action: Report

Green activists stage 'Chipko' agitation to protest tree cutting in Pune

BSP MP Ansari could be disqualified from LS; list grows longer in UP

Property prices in Noida could see major jump, circle rates going up

Operation Kaveri: 229 more Indians leave Jeddah in Bengaluru-bound flight

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat impacted behavioural change in people: Officials

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' made brought about a "behavioural change" among people with the kind of exchanges with the listeners during the show, Dr Amit Kapoor, Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness, said on Saturday.

Kapoor said that the Prime Minister made conversations with the people on the issues which mattered to the citizens.

"It made a very huge sense for us to understand the impact it creates, we found unique things as we went along. We saw behavioural change in people with the kind of conversations that PM Modi made with the people. About 100 crore people heard these conversations. These conversations discussed topics that mattered to citizens," he said while speaking to ANI.

The BJP has planned massive outreach to make the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat a memorable occasion. Sources said the party is planning to organise facilities in every assembly constituency of the country for people to listen to the programme.

The programme will be telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country. The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai will host citizens from Maharashtra who have been mentioned by the Prime Minister in previous editions of Mann Ki Baat along with other eminent personalities from the state.

Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on last Sunday of every month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Property prices in Noida could see major jump, circle rates going up

Planning to buy a property? Act now before prices begin to inch upward
4 min read

Goa debt swells to Rs 24,000 cr, repay it before taking loans: Oppn

Goa CM Pramod Sawant
4 min read

Texas man kills 5 neighbours, including 8-yr-old boy on complain of gunfire

Colleyville police secure the area around Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. (AP Photo)
5 min read

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits J-K, administration to set up EOC in state

Earthquake
1 min read

Activist accords Mann ki Baat for success of Selfie with daughter campaign

How CULP is planting hope in the desert
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Twitter suspends ANI, NDTV accounts, cites policy rules violation

Twitter
1 min read
Premium

With indigenisation growing in warships, Navy asks for 3rd aircraft carrier

R Hari Kumar
4 min read

BS Seema Nazareth Award: Be a constructive critic, says Justice Nagarathna

Justice B V Nagarathna
3 min read

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon