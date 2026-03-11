Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 07:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Airlines making operational arrangements amid West Asia crisis: MoCA

Airlines making operational arrangements amid West Asia crisis: MoCA

The ministry said it is maintaining regular coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that passenger movement continues in an orderly manner

asian airlines, airlines, aircrafts

Indian carriers have also sought operational flexibility to ensure safe passenger movement and evacuation support where required | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and their potential implications for air travel between India and the region.

It also said that Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu is continuously overseeing the situation and maintaining direct engagement with all the relevant stakeholders to ensure quick and coordinated responses.

Data suggest that Indian carriers operated 45 inbound flights with 7,047 passengers arriving on them from West Asia on March 9, the ministry said in a statement.

Airlines are making appropriate operational arrangements in response to the evolving situation, with passenger safety and continuity of services remaining the primary considerations, it said.

 

The ministry said it is maintaining regular coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to ensure that passenger movement continues in an orderly manner.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

'Absolutely no shortage of fuel': Goyal amid uncertainty in energy supply

Air India

Air India, its subsidiary to operate 58 flights to and from West Asia

White House, US flag, United states

US hasn't ruled out option for boots-on-ground in Iran: White House

Iran, Israel, Iran US tensions, Iran Israel tensions

US, Iran dig in and ramp up threats as war rages with no end in sight

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Iran against laying mines in Strait of Hormuz, threatens action

Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period, it said.

Operational plans of airlines indicate that Air India and Air India Express will operate flights to Riyadh starting March 12, while IndiGo will commence Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services from Thursday, it said, adding that SpiceJet has been facilitated to obtain alternate airport approvals to ensure continued operational safety and flexibility in the region.

Akasa Air has been advised to align its planned commencement of Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai services with prevailing operational conditions, and it is scheduled to begin operations from March 12, the ministry said.

Indian carriers have also sought operational flexibility to ensure safe passenger movement and evacuation support where required, the statement said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has coordinated with the relevant authorities to facilitate additional arrival and departure slots and to permit the use of the Muscat International Airport as an en route alternate airport for flights to/from destinations including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah, Al-Alan, Fujairah, Jeddah and Medinah, the ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Traffic curbs to be imposed in north Delhi in view of official function

Gurugram construction site incident

7 killed as mound of soil collapses at Gurugram construction site, 2 held

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Hotels warn LPG shortage could persist for month, urge govt to take steps

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's minister for electronics, information technology & biotechnology, as well as for rural development & panchayat raj

Idea is not to ban social media but regulate it for teens: Priyank Khargepremium

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Information & Broadcasting, and Railways

Cabinet approves extension of Jal Jeevan Mission till December 2028

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Civil Aviation Ministry civil aviation sector Indian airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026LPG Shortage NewsDelhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance