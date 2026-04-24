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Amaravati to be developed as major economic hub, growth engine: Andhra CM

Chairing the 60th meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, Naidu emphasised that all constructions in the capital city must reflect Telugu culture and traditions

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to accelerate infrastructure development in the capital region (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop Amaravati as a major economic hub and growth engine for the state.

Chairing the 60th meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), he emphasised that all constructions in the capital city must reflect Telugu culture and traditions.

"Officials should develop Amaravati as a major economic hub and growth engine for Andhra Pradesh. The capital should become a hub for investments and economic activity, with plans for high-rise and iconic buildings," Naidu said in an official release late on Thursday.

The chief minister instructed officials to accelerate infrastructure development in the capital region, including construction of an iconic bridge across the Krishna river connecting Amaravati with Vijayawada.

 

He stressed that government buildings, including the Assembly, should provide a world-class visitor experience and feature innovative designs while ensuring optimal utilisation of space.

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He also proposed establishing a dedicated financial district to house banks and financial institutions, along with utility corridors for water, electricity and gas supply.

Meanwhile, the 60th CRDA meeting approved major projects, including ₹1,208.41 crore for Twin Towers in Quantum Valley, ₹2,540 crore for Secretariat, General Administration Department (GAD) and Heads of Departments (HOD) towers, and ₹798 crore for Assembly civil works.

Representatives of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani informed the chief minister that admissions to the Amaravati campus will commence from the 2027 academic year.

The campus, to be developed with an investment of ₹250 crore in three phases, will have a capacity for 10,000 students, further strengthening the education ecosystem in the capital region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Chandrababu Naidu Amravati

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

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