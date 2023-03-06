JUST IN
Govt to push bill to remove 65 more obsolete laws in Parl session: Rijiju
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure

PWD engineer-in-chief Anant Kumar said that for now, light vehicles will be allowed on the extended flyover

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | flyover | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated the Ashram flyover extension that would bring a huge relief for people commuting between Delhi and Noida.

PWD engineer-in-chief Anant Kumar said that for now, light vehicles will be allowed on the extended flyover.

"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS (hospital) sooner after Ashram flyover extension opening," Kejriwal said.

He also criticised the tardy pace of work during previous years, saying 27 flyovers have been built under the rule of his Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years.

Kejriwal said 15 more big projects are in the pipeline.

The AAP supremo also spoke on the CBI visit to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence on Monday. He said targetting and harassing of opposition leaders is wrong.

CBI officials said a team visited Rabri Devi's residence in connection with "further probe" in the land-for-jobs scam case but there is no search or raid taking place.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 13:41 IST

`
