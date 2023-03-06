Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure

Chief Minister on Monday inaugurated the Ashram extension that would bring a huge relief for people commuting between and Noida.

PWD engineer-in-chief Anant Kumar said that for now, light vehicles will be allowed on the extended .

"Woes of people have ended, those coming from Noida can reach AIIMS (hospital) sooner after Ashram extension opening," Kejriwal said.

He also criticised the tardy pace of work during previous years, saying 27 flyovers have been built under the rule of his Aam Aadmi Party in but only 84 flyovers were built in the last 65 years.

Kejriwal said 15 more big projects are in the pipeline.

The AAP supremo also spoke on the CBI visit to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi's residence on Monday. He said targetting and harassing of opposition leaders is wrong.

CBI officials said a team visited Rabri Devi's residence in connection with "further probe" in the land-for-jobs scam case but there is no search or raid taking place.

