The overhead equipment system for power supply on the Surat-Bilimora section of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor was successfully energised, the railway ministry said on Saturday.

"Energisation will be carried out progressively in smaller sections, under the close supervision of technical teams to ensure safety and compliance with prescribed procedures," a railway ministry press statement said.

The ministry has also issued a public safety advisory, cautioning residents, commuters, construction workers and members of the public in the vicinity of the alignment against approaching or touching overhead electrical installations or undertaking any unauthorised work near the section.

Officials said that although energisation does not mean the section is ready for train operations, it is a significant achievement towards that goal.

The ministry recently extended the deadline for starting Bullet Train operations on the 100-km-long Surat-Vapi section from August 2027 to the last quarter of 2027.

"The section comprises both Up and Down lines on the elevated alignment and marks an important advancement towards further testing activities for the project," the ministry said.

It stated that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor is equipped with an advanced 2 A 25 kV overhead traction system, one of the sophisticated electrification technologies used for high-speed rail systems worldwide.

"The electrification network comprises 14 strategically located traction substations (TSS) along the 508-km corridor. These substations will receive power from the national grid and supply it to the overhead traction system used by high-speed trains," the ministry said.

The entire electrical network will be monitored through a centralised control centre to ensure safe and reliable operations.

The Surat-Bilimora section comprises approximately 50 km of elevated alignment between the two stations.

The alignment includes bridges across four rivers and a steel bridge over National Highway 53.

Officials said the viaduct is also equipped with approximately 94,000 noise barriers to minimise the impact of noise on surrounding areas.