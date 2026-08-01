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Home / India News / TISS postpones convocation over protest fears ahead of CJI's visit

TISS postpones convocation over protest fears ahead of CJI's visit

The institute deferred its August 2 convocation less than 48 hours before the event was scheduled, after security concerns over possible protests; CJI Surya Kant was the chief guest

Tata Institute of social science (TISS)

Tata Institute of social science (TISS) | Image: Facebook/TISS

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

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The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has postponed its 86th annual convocation, scheduled for August 2, amid concerns over possible student protests during the event, where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was to be the chief guest.
 
The institute informed graduating students of the decision through an email from the Registrar shortly after midnight on Thursday, citing "unforeseen circumstances". The announcement came less than 48 hours before the ceremony.
 
According to institute officials and student representatives, the convocation was deferred following security assessments and intelligence inputs indicating that protests could take place on campus during the event. The administration was reportedly concerned that demonstrations linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement could disrupt the ceremony.
 
 
Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Ravindra Ghuge was also scheduled to attend as the guest of honour.
 
In a statement issued on Friday, TISS said it had assessed that the ceremony could not be held in a conducive environment and that proceeding as scheduled could have affected the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests and campus life.

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"The Institute had to take the difficult decision to postpone the Convocation in the best and long-term interest of the Institute as well as preserving the wellbeing of students, faculty, staff, dignitaries, guests, and campus life," it said.
 
The institute acknowledged the inconvenience caused to graduating students and their families, many of whom had already made travel and accommodation bookings. It said requests for financial assistance due to the last-minute postponement would be considered on a case-by-case basis.
 
TISS said a revised date for the convocation would be announced in due course. Students requiring their provisional certificates immediately will be able to obtain them from the institute.

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 1:34 PM IST