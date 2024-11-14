Closely monitoring Delhi pollution, strict measures to be taken: Gopal Rai

Business Standard
The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am remained in the 'severe' category, with a reading of 428

A day after Delhi's air quality plunged to the 'severe' category, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said strict pollution control measures would be enforced if the conditions worsened.

Rai also attributed the worsening air quality to a combination of calm winds and a drop in temperature that caused the pollutants to remain trapped in the air.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am remained in the 'severe' category, with a reading of 428.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported the worst AQI in the country, with the air quality turning 'severe' for the first time this season.

Rai said at a press conference that there had been a change in the weather pattern during the past two days.

 

Wind speeds are expected to pick up between Friday and Saturday, reaching six to 12 kilometres per hour and that should help reduce pollution levels, he said.

Regarding the implementation of pollution mitigation measures under GRAP III, the minister said it would not be imposed yet as the situation was expected to improve from Friday.

Rai said the Delhi government would strictly implement GRAP II measures to prevent further any deterioration of air quality.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

Rai said, "We will strengthen all ongoing campaigns and actions to mitigate pollution."  The government will review all current action plans and campaigns and enhance enforcement efforts to prevent pollution levels from reaching emergency levels, he added.

If temperatures dip and the air quality worsens, the government will take all necessary steps to protect the health of Delhi residents, the minister further said.

Referring to data from the Centre for Environment and Science, he said Delhi's pollution levels were influenced by both local sources and regional contributions from October 12 to November 3.

The data attributed 30.34 per cent of pollution in the national capital to Delhi's local sources while 34.97 per cent was contributed by surrounding NCR and areas beyond NCR.

"If the conditions worsen, strict measures will be implemented, like last year, as the safety of children and residents is paramount," Rai said on likely school closures due to 'severe' air quality.

"For us, the air that Delhi residents breathe is very important," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

