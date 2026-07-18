Sonam Wangchuk refuses IV fluids, medication; doctors urge treatment

Activist Sonam Wangchuk who was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after a 20-day hunger strike has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and other medications despite signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

He is being continuously monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the interest of his health, they said.

Wangchuk, 59, was brought to the hospital by Delhi Police and admitted at 7:40 am with a history of fasting from solid food for 20 days and generalised weakness. There is no history of fainting attacks, the hospital said in health bulletin.

At the time of admission, he was conscious with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Signs of dehydration were seen, it said.

Blood gas analysis revealed compensated acidosis with decreased serum potassium with blood sugar of 78 mg/dl. Repeat serum potassium test was similar. Urinary ketones were 1+ at the time of admission which have increased to 3+ by 1 pm, it said.

"Although intravenous fluids were advised but the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication.

"He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in best interest of his health," the statement said.

Sources in the know of the developments also said that doctors are also counselling his family to allow treatment to begin without further delay.

Shortly after his hospitalisation, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, asked the hospital not to administer any treatment without her consent and sought his discharge, alleging a lack of transparency in his medical care.

The activist was shifted to the government hospital after his health deteriorated on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar here, with the police citing medical advice and directions of the Delhi High Court.

In two letters to the medical superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Angmo directed that no oral or intravenous medicine or fluid be administered to Wangchuk without her consent and sought copies of all medical reports.

In a separate communication, she requested that he be discharged so he could be shifted to a medical facility of the family's choice, citing "lack of transparency" and loss of confidence in the hospital.

She claimed Wangchuk was "absolutely fine", but the Safdarjung Hospital has declined to share copies of medical reports despite repeated requests. She also asserted that the proposed Parliament march on July 20 will go ahead as planned with his participation.

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET and other examinations and reported deaths of students linked to it.

His health was in steady decline over the past three weeks. On Friday, doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5 kg since the beginning of the hunger strike, while his blood pressure and blood sugar levels had remained under close monitoring.

On Friday night, Wangchuk had said he was still determined to continue the fast despite his worsening condition, claiming he had "lost 20 per cent of my body" during the hunger strike.