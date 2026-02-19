CM Fadnavis, Dy CMs pay tributes to Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary at the Shivneri Fort in Pune on Thursday.

The Maratha warrior king was born in Shivneri, located in Junnar tehsil of Pune district, in 1630.

Fadnavis and his deputies attended various programmes, including the 'cradle ceremony', symbolising the legendary king's birth and naming rituals, at Shivneri.

A large number of followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj gathered at the fort to take part in his birth anniversary celebration.

Earlier in the day, three persons were injured after being pushed at the fort amid overcrowding during the celebration, police said. Rahul, Sharad Pawar also pay tributes

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Rahul Gandhi, paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 396th birth anniversary on Thursday, lauding his foresight, leadership and role in igniting self-respect among people.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat offered floral tributes at the statue of Shivaji Maharaj at Lok Bhavan here, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar joined the celebrations at Shivneri Fort in Pune, the birthplace of the Maratha king.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, described Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an embodiment of valour.

Shivaji Maharaj is a unique example of bravery, foresight and just leadership. "His philosophy of life and courage continues to inspire us even today to fight against injustice," Gandhi said in a post on X.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said Shivaji Maharaj ignited a spark of self-respect in the hearts of the common man.

It is because of Shiv Chhtrapati that the culture of honouring women's power has remained a guiding light, the Rajya Sabha member said in a post on X.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal visited Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar area to offer floral tributes to the legendary warrior king.

This day is an occasion to recall the bravery and valour of the Maratha king. "We have to commit ourselves to his vision and principles," he told reporters.

"I pay my homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on behalf of the Congress workers across the state," Sapkal said.

The Congress leader has been under fire from the ruling BJP over his recent remarks drawing parallels between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.