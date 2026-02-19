Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi AQI 'moderate'; GRAP stage-II curbs revoked as air quality improves

Light showers on Wednesday helped improve Delhi's air quality to moderate; CAQM lifts stage-II GRAP curbs as IMD forecasts AQI to stay in poor to moderate range over the next few days

The respite from the toxic air is expected to continue amid rising temperatures and favourable weather conditions aiding dispersal of the polluatnts (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to a clear morning on Thursday as air quality showed marked improvement. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 8 am was 169, placing the national capital in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Anand Vihar continued to record the highest pollution levels in the Capital, with an AQI of 249. In contrast, Sri Aurobindo Marg registered the cleanest air among monitored locations at 113.
 
Of the city’s monitoring stations, 29 reported air quality in the ‘moderate’ category, while 10 remained in the ‘poor’ range.
 
Why has the AQI improved?
 
 
The improvement follows light rainfall on February 18, which helped clear suspended pollutants from the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the overall AQI was recorded at 229 at 9 am, remaining in the ‘poor’ category.

The respite from the toxic air is expected to continue amid rising temperatures and favourable weather conditions aiding dispersal of the polluatnts.
 
Grap Stage-II curbs revoked
 
In view of the better readings, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked actions under Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR. The decision was taken after a review of the prevailing air quality and forecasts indicating relatively favourable meteorological conditions.
 
As per CPCB standards, AQI levels between 101 and 200 fall under the ‘moderate’ category, which may cause breathing discomfort to people with respiratory or heart conditions. Levels between 201 and 300 are categorised as ‘poor’ and can lead to discomfort for a wider section of the population upon prolonged exposure.
 
At 4 pm on February 18, the city’s AQI stood at 214 before showing gradual improvement. Forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) indicate that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ range over the next few days.
 
The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle between 12 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius. The sky is likely to remain mainly clear, with shallow fog possible at isolated places during the morning hours.
 

