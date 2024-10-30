Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi Metro changes schedule for Diwali; last train to commence at 10 pm

Delhi Metro changes schedule for Diwali; last train to commence at 10 pm

To manage the expected increase in passengers during the festive period, the DMRC added 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday

Metro, Delhi Metro

The DMRC has also encouraged residents to make use of public transport to help reduce road congestion. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In preparation for the Diwali festivities, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised its service schedule for October 31 (Thursday). The last train on Thursday will depart at 10 pm from all terminal stations, including the Airport Express line. This change marks an hour earlier than the regular closing time of 11 pm.
 
The DMRC has also announced that regular services will run throughout the day, starting at their usual times.
 
To manage the expected increase in passengers during the festive period, the DMRC added 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday. The initiative aimed to provide better travel options for commuters and ease congestion.
 
 

More From This Section

Exam, National exam

Centre's panel on exam reforms mulls reduced outsourcing, online exams

Govind Mohan, Govind

2.37 lakh young volunteers to be trained as first responders to disaster

Traffic Police

Delhi police fines motorists Rs 47 cr in 3 weeks for PUC violations

Supreme Court, SC

SC rules courts cannot demand bail bonds from accused six months post-order

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

 
The DMRC has also encouraged residents to make use of public transport to help reduce road congestion and lower pollution levels, which often rise during the festive season. The extra trips will be distributed across various Metro lines to enhance the commuting experience.
 
Heavy traffic on Delhi roads
 
Significant traffic congestion has been observed in Delhi and neighbouring Noida due to Diwali festivities. On Tuesday (October 29), many shoppers visited markets for Dhanteras, leading to delays for commuters. Heavy traffic was reported in areas such as Badarpur flyover, CV Raman Marg, Punjabi Bagh, and others. Commuters expressed their frustrations on social media as congestion affected travel across many parts of Delhi-NCR, including Laxmi Nagar and Karol Bagh.
 
Earlier in the week, the DMRC reiterated its commitment to easing commuter travel during the festive season. They stated, "Delhi Metro is adding 60 extra trips on Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure smoother and more convenient travel for all commuters. Whether you're heading to festive markets or visiting friends and family, choose the metro to avoid traffic and pollution. Let’s make this festive season hassle-free and sustainable with every ride."

Also Read

Indian Railways

Delhi rail division implements crowd control measures after Mumbai stampede

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC wins 1st prize in best exhibitor category at Urban Mobility India Expo

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro to make 40 extra trips each day amidst rising AQI: Gopal Rai

Metro, Delhi Metro

DMRC Phase-3: Tughlakabad-Aerocity underground tunnel corridor completed

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Police to deploy undercover cops at metro stations for security

Topics : Delhi Metro Diwali Delhi traffic Public Transport Dhanteras air pollution Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon