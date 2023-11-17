Sensex (-0.13%)
65894.90 -87.58
Nifty (-0.46%)
19674.75 -90.45
Nifty Midcap (0.10%)
41767.85 + 41.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.08%)
6463.90 + 5.15
Nifty Bank (-1.14%)
43656.25 -505.30
Heatmap

Telangana elections LIVE: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto on Nov 18

Telangana Assembly elections LIVE: To this end, Shah will reach Telangana today, November 17 and address election rallies

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Amit Shah, Home Minister Shah

Photo: X @Amitshah

Telangana Assembly Elections LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP manifesto for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. To this end, Shah will reach Telangana today, November 17 and address election rallies. BJP National President J P Nadda will also visit Telangana and reach there on November 19. Nadda will address a public meeting in Narayanpet.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has apologised for the loss of lives during the Telangana statehood agitation, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling BRS, PTI reported. Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the former Union Minister also said creating a state or dividing a state was not child's play and it was done in response to people's movement. Responding to Chidambaram's remarks, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) said it was already too late.

Check out complete coverage on Telangana Assembly Elections here

Attacking the ruling BRS, Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, if BRS returns to power in the state, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will grab all the valuable lands of the state transport (RTC) department in the name of his family members."
"KCR even prepared the documents to give these lands on lease to his family members for a period of 99 years," alleged BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Amit Shah Jagat Prakash Nadda Telangana Assembly Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS leaders KCR k chandrasekhar rao Narendra Modi speech Assembly elections BJP

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVESA vs AUS LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon