Telangana elections LIVE: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto on Nov 18

Attacking the ruling BRS, Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, if BRS returns to power in the state, "Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will grab all the valuable lands of the state transport (RTC) department in the name of his family members."

"KCR even prepared the documents to give these lands on lease to his family members for a period of 99 years," alleged BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.