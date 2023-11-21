Telangana elections: BJP's multiple rallies with Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Yogi

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana to campaign in the state for three days each, a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report has said. BJP National President J P Nadda will also visit the state to garner support for BJP candidates in the state. BJP's Telangana State Secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy confirmed that Modi, Shah, and Nadda are scheduled to be in Telangana on November 25.

While PM Modi will participate in six meetings to be held on November 25, 26, and 27, Home Minister Amit Shah will address public rallies on November 24, 25, and 28. BJP President J P Nadda, on the other hand, will visit the state on November 23, 25, 26, and 27. Nadda will hold ten meetings, the DC report said.





Also Read: Telangana Assembly elections: Gadkari slams BRS for corruption, nepotism As reported earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also campaign in Telangana and hold rallies on November 24, 25, and 26. Not just this, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be in Telangana between November 22 and 27 to hold election rallies to gather support for BJP candidates.

On Tuesday, November 21, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold election rallies in Telangana, the DC report said.

Founder of Jana Sena, Pawan Kalyan will also campaign in support of the BJP candidates in Warangal on November 22 and join Amit Shah at a public gathering on November 26.





Also Read: Telangana polls: Shah attacks rivals, vows to end Muslim reservation The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, held a press conference on October 9 to announce the election schedule for the five poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.