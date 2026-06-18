Delhi to get light rain today as monsoon advances across north India

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Thursday after parts of the city witnessed a spell of rainfall. As the southwest monsoon progresses, the scorching conditions across north India have eased, with temperatures dropping below 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast for today

Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 37-39 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of around 25-27 degrees Celsius, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a partly cloudy sky over the national capital.

The weather office has predicted the possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds towards the evening.

The forecast comes as conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of north and east India over the next four to five days.

Rain forecast amid advancing monsoon

For northwest India, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand during June 18-22. Scattered rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during June 18-22.

Hailstorm activity is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while dust storm conditions may occur over Rajasthan on June 18 and 19.

Across east and northeast India, widespread rainfall activity is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 18.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heatwave alert

The weather office has also warned of heatwave conditions at isolated places over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana on June 18. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, and Odisha.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over central India till June 19, while no significant change is expected over most other parts of the country in the coming days.