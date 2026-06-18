Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi to get light rain today as monsoon advances across north India

Delhi to get light rain today as monsoon advances across north India

Heavy rainfall is likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and several northeastern states, even as heatwave conditions continue over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

The weather office has predicted the possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds towards the evening (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Thursday after parts of the city witnessed a spell of rainfall. As the southwest monsoon progresses, the scorching conditions across north India have eased, with temperatures dropping below 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast for today

Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 37-39 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of around 25-27 degrees Celsius, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a partly cloudy sky over the national capital.
 
The weather office has predicted the possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds towards the evening.
 
 
The forecast comes as conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of north and east India over the next four to five days.

Rain forecast amid advancing monsoon

For northwest India, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand during June 18-22. Scattered rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, G7 Summit, India-US trade deal, India-US relations

If India comes under attack, US will help: Trump at briefing with PM Modi

Sarvam AI

Why Sarvam's unicorn round is a test case for India's sovereign AI policy

Sweden, Sweden flag

Sweden passes 'good behaviour' law to review immigrants' conduct: Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G7 Summit (Photo: PTI)

At G7, PM Modi calls for Global South support fund, skills partnership

Telegram

From Russia, Iran, China to India: Why governments keep targeting Telegram

 
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, are likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during June 18-22.
 
Hailstorm activity is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while dust storm conditions may occur over Rajasthan on June 18 and 19.
 
Across east and northeast India, widespread rainfall activity is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on June 18.
 
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heatwave alert

The weather office has also warned of heatwave conditions at isolated places over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana on June 18. Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, and Odisha.
 
According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over central India till June 19, while no significant change is expected over most other parts of the country in the coming days.

More From This Section

Abhishek Banerjee, Abhishek

MP HC lifts stay on arrest warrant against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi tops India in QS Rankings 2027; 52 Indian institutions feature

exams, students, entrance exams

Par panel flags concerns over CUET, calls for review of exam design

Aparajita Sarangi

Stakeholders back Bill to decriminalise politics, says panel chief Sarangi

K Annamalai, Annamalai

Movement on 'right track' to become political party by July: Annamalai

Topics : Indian weather Delhi weather weather forecast IMD weather forecast Indian monsoon Monsoon BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayBitcoin Price OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayApple Price HikeFIFA World Cup Highest Goal Scorer RecordQS Rankings 2027PM Modi Paris VisitNEET UG Re-Exam Admit Card