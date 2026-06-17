Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / At G7, PM Modi calls for Global South support fund, skills partnership

At G7, PM Modi calls for Global South support fund, skills partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said growth must be judged by who benefits, while pitching support mechanisms, connectivity projects and trusted skilled mobility for Global South nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G7 Summit (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G7 Summit (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for new international support mechanisms to help developing countries absorb global shocks, saying the burden of supply-chain crises should not fall disproportionately on the world’s most vulnerable economies.
 
PM Modi is in Evian-les-Bains, France, along with other world leaders for the Group of Seven (G7) summit.
 
In a post on X, PM Modi said he addressed the Outreach Session on “Reviving a Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for All” at the G7 Summit, where he argued that growth could not be judged only by gross domestic product (GDP) or trade numbers.
 
 
“The real question is - Growth for whom, with whom and in what direction?” he said.
 
PM Modi said India’s development experience showed that shared growth could turn aspiration into reality. He described India’s growth story as one of inclusion, scale and democratic empowerment.

Also Read

Telegram

From Russia, Iran, China to India: Why governments keep targeting Telegram

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK extends eVisa deadline for migrants holding physical immigration cards

Amit Shah, Home Minister

PM Modi rebuilt India as 'bastion of security' in 12 years: Amit Shah

Credit score

Found an error in your credit report? Here's how to get it corrected

G7 Summit 2026

G7 leaders support Ukraine, agree to increase pressure on Russia amid war

 

India’s growth model

 
He said India’s approach was inspired by 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas” (together with all, development for all, trust of all, efforts by all).
 
He said this approach had been reflected in India’s Group of Twenty (G20) Presidency, the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and other global initiatives.
 
The Prime Minister placed India’s pitch within the concerns of the Global South, arguing that growth should be more inclusive and resilient in a world facing repeated shocks.
 

West Asia and the Global South

 
PM Modi said disruptions in fuel, fertiliser and food supply chains caused by the crisis in West Asia would continue to affect the Global South for a considerable period. “If we genuinely seek to strengthen international solidarity, the most vulnerable countries should not be left to bear the burden of these crises alone,” he said.
 
International financial institutions should develop support mechanisms that help developing countries absorb such shocks and maintain economic resilience, he said.
 

Connectivity and skilled mobility

 
PM Modi also called for wider connectivity partnerships beyond existing corridors. Referring to IMEC, he asked whether similar connectivity projects could be taken up with countries in Africa, Latin America and the Pacific Islands.
 
He said G7 capital, India’s talent and the ownership of Global South countries could be combined to establish an International Mobilisation Partnership for Accelerating Connectivity and Trade (IMPACT).
 
The Prime Minister also proposed a Global Skills Partnership, citing the demographic gap between ageing societies and countries such as India, which have a large pool of young talent, entrepreneurship and skills.
 
He said such a partnership could focus on skill mapping and trusted skilled mobility.

More From This Section

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

Iran fires drones at commercial ships in Hormuz after peace deal: Report

Donald Trump,Trump

US to give $300 bn to Iran: Does Trump's deal mirror Obama's nuclear pact?

Iran, Iran war, Tehran

Iran deal includes $300 bn fund, more than half of which already committed

G7, G7 Summit, G7 Summit 2026

Why G7 nations are concerned about mounting global economic imbalances

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut sold to LongRange Capital and Yum China for $2.7 billion

Topics : Narendra Modi G7 summit G7 BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

TATA Motors PV Stock Crashes Stocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayBitcoin Price OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayLionel Messi HattrickFIFA World Cup Highest Goal Scorer RecordIMD Weather ForecastChatGPT Market Share SlipsUGC NET 2026 June Admit Card