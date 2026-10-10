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Home / India News / Delhi traffic curbs from 6 am for CJP protest; check affected roads

Delhi traffic curbs from 6 am for CJP protest; check affected roads

Police have warned of disruptions around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, and Patel Chowk, with diversions at key central Delhi intersections depending on the law and order situation

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Delhi Traffic Police has warned of disruptions around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, Patel Chowk and other key intersections in central Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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Stringent traffic restrictions came into force across the national capital from 6 am on Saturday ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar by the CJP, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with diversions planned at several points across Delhi.

Police personnel were out in large numbers across the capital, manning barricades and keeping a close watch on vehicular movement as security was stepped up ahead of the demonstration. The heightened security comes amid traffic curbs, metro restrictions, train cancellations and a mobile internet suspension in parts of the national capital.

Delhi Traffic Police has warned of disruptions around Connaught Place, Mandi House, Jantar Mantar, Patel Chowk and other key intersections in central Delhi. The diversions, which began at 6 am, will be regulated according to the prevailing law and order situation.

 

According to the traffic advisory, the affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and Windsor Place.

Traffic movement may also be affected at Mandi House, the Chelmsford Road and Sansad Marg intersections with Connaught Place's outer circle, the Barakhamba Road intersection and the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction.

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Other locations include the Chelmsford Road-Connaught Place outer circle intersection, Bharion Road-Mahatma Gandhi Marg intersection, Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, Madarsa T-point, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers, and the Ring Road-San Martin Marg intersection.

Visuals showed a heavy police presence around the protest site early in the morning, with personnel stationed along the roads and at barricades across the city. Traffic continued to move smoothly as police kept a close watch on vehicles entering and leaving the area, stopping and checking some cars.

Commuters have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and factor in additional time for their journeys. Those travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals or the airport through New Delhi and central Delhi have been asked to plan accordingly.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from 9 pm on Friday until the situation normalised on Saturday. A 24-hour mobile internet suspension in central Delhi came into effect at 10 pm on Friday.

The traffic police said restrictions would be adjusted based on real-time assessments of the situation and could be relaxed or tightened as required.

The protest is being held against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the groups demanding Kumar's resignation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 9:03 AM IST