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Delhi may see light rain today; IMD forecasts showers across India

The IMD has forecast light rain with gusty winds in Delhi on Wednesday, while widespread monsoon showers are expected across north, central, east and northeast India

Delhi Rains, Rain

New Delhi: A man covers his belongings at the Kartavya Path amid rainfall, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 8, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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Residents of Delhi are likely to witness a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by strong surface winds reaching up to 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
The weather office has also predicted widespread rainfall across several parts of the country over the coming days, with heavy showers likely in parts of north, east, central and northeast India.

Delhi weather outlook

According to the IMD, Delhi is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds are also likely during thunderstorm activity.
 
 
The weather office has forecast maximum temperatures in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 29.1 Celsius. Hot and humid conditions may continue between spells of rain over the next couple of days.
 
There will be no large change in maximum temperatures during the next two days, however, the temperature will fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

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Weather across India

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall over several states as the southwest monsoon remains active.
 
In northwest India, heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, while Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir are expected to receive intermittent showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh in the next few days.
 
Across central India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive widespread rainfall.
 
In east India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, while Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to receive widespread rain.
 
The Northeast is expected to remain under an active monsoon spell, with widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
 
Rainfall activity is expected over Gujarat, Maharashtra, while Konkan and Goa are likely to witness more widespread rainfall in the coming days.
 
Across south India, widespread rainfall is forecast over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely over several southern states.

Heatwave and humid weather

Even as monsoon conditions prevail across much of the country, the IMD has warned that hot and humid weather is likely to persist over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.
 
Heatwave conditions are also expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, while hot and humid weather may continue over parts of peninsular India. 

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

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