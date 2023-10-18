close
Heatmap

DGCA issues amended norms for operating powered hang gliders

Aviation regulator DGCA has issued amended norms for operating powered hang gliders in the country

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA has issued amended norms for operating powered hang gliders in the country.
Now, a person cannot fly a powered hang glider without being authorised by a DGCA approved examiner/ instructor.
Besides, the examiner/ instructor should be a person who has done 50 hours on a powered hang glider and has at least 10 hours on a dual machine.
"Such approved examiner/ instructor shall check out and authorise other persons to fly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.
Certain changes have been made by the watchdog to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) pertaining to 'Manufacture, Registration and Operation of Powered Hang Gliders'.
Among others, DGCA has said that no person shall carry out a test flight on a powered hang glider unless the person meets certain requirements.
The person should be a pilot holding valid CPL with 25 hours of flying experience on a powered hang glider or holding authorisation with 50 hours of flying experience on a powered hang glider.
CPL refers to Commercial Pilot License.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

