Displaying ethanol levels not 'considered necessary' on receipts: Gadkari

A separate mention of ethanol blending levels in petrol on customer receipts and at fuel dispensing stations was not considered necessary as 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) is the only fuel available across the country, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“Public sector OMCs (oil marketing companies) have informed that currently normal petrol sold at their retail outlets across the country is E20. Since E0 or E10 petrol is not marketed at retail outlets, separate display of lower ethanol blends or printing of ethanol percentage on customer receipts has not been considered necessary,” Gadkari said.

The minister said retail outlets prominently label dispensing units that sell E85 petrol (85 per cent ethanol blended with 15 per cent petrol). In June, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri launched E85 fuel, which can only be used in flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs).

Ethanol blending with petrol has been widely criticised by consumers over concerns that some vehicles, particularly older models, could face faster component wear, lower fuel efficiency and higher maintenance costs, as they were not designed for E20 fuel. Meanwhile, the government has ruled out selling pure petrol or E10 alongside E20, citing the huge investments made in the sector by public sector banks and related industries.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme had been implemented through a phased and scientifically validated process in consultation with NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), oil marketing companies (OMCs) and other technical institutions.

Gopi said extensive laboratory studies and field trials had confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards, adding that legacy vehicles do not exhibit any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear due to E20.

The government has acknowledged that E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage by 3-5 per cent compared with conventional petrol. It said, however, that the blend offers a higher octane rating, better anti-knock performance, faster combustion, improved pick-up, smoother acceleration and cleaner engine operation.